Judge rules man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple competent to stand trial

James Tutten
·1 min read

A judge has ruled the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple is competent to stand trial.

Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Terry and Brenda Altman after Bike Week last year.

Prosecutors believe Macean was exaggerating his mental health issues.

In a ruling on Monday, a judge said that while Macean may have some intellectual challenges, that does not make him incompetent to proceed with trial.

However, a trial date has not been set.

