Judge rules man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple competent to stand trial

A judge has ruled the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple is competent to stand trial.

Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Terry and Brenda Altman after Bike Week last year.

Prosecutors believe Macean was exaggerating his mental health issues.

Watch: ‘A monster’: Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing of Daytona Beach couple

In a ruling on Monday, a judge said that while Macean may have some intellectual challenges, that does not make him incompetent to proceed with trial.

However, a trial date has not been set.

Watch: Police: Suspect in fatal stabbing of Daytona Beach couple confessed to murders

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.