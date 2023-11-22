Judge rules man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple competent to stand trial
A judge has ruled the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple is competent to stand trial.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Terry and Brenda Altman after Bike Week last year.
Prosecutors believe Macean was exaggerating his mental health issues.
Watch: ‘A monster’: Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing of Daytona Beach couple
In a ruling on Monday, a judge said that while Macean may have some intellectual challenges, that does not make him incompetent to proceed with trial.
However, a trial date has not been set.
Watch: Police: Suspect in fatal stabbing of Daytona Beach couple confessed to murders
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.