(Reuters) - A Genesee County, Michigan, judge has ruled that the state's chief medical executive will be tried on criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis, local media reported on Friday.

Judge William Crawford ruled that Eden Wells will face charges of involuntary manslaughter, lying to a special police agent and obstruction of justice in connection with the 2014-15 Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint region, The Detroit News said.





(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales)