Judge rules mistrial in 2013 murder case

Mar. 3—ABERDEEN — A case involving the August 2013 murder of Teresa Ewing of Aberdeen will be tried again following two days of testimony in Monroe County Circuit Court. She was reported missing by family Aug. 26, 2013, and her remains were located 19 days later in a wooden area alongside Peacock Alley.

In the case of Mississippi versus Brian O'Neal Lyons, a jury began deliberations at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and came back more than six hours later with seven jurors voting guilty and five voting not guilty.

Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. ruled for a mistrial in the case.

Lyons, who is one of Ewing's ex-boyfriends, was charged and indicted by a Monroe County grand jury in 2016.

He was represented in the case by attorneys Lee Dulaney and Harry Sumner, and assistant district attorneys Nebra Porter and Paul Gault tried the case on behalf of the State of Mississippi.

Ten witnesses were called to the witness stand Tuesday and Wednesday, including family members of both Ewing and Lyons, members of law enforcement and forensics investigators. Their accounts detailed the night she was last seen by her family and Lyons, the morning after, investigations of the case and text messages recovered through a cell phone dump of both Ewing's and Lyons' phones.

Ewing lived with her mother, and Lyons came to pick her up after 9 p.m. Aug. 25, 2013 after borrowing her 2002 Chevy Tahoe. She returned with him to his mother's house, where he lived, and left after 1 a.m.

Cell phone records indicate their phones exchanged communication between 2:41 and 3:11 a.m., and testimony explained Lyons' story of walking to work and finding her vehicle with a flat tire on S. Hickory Street a few hours later.

He went to a cousin's house with the intention of calling her but didn't, but rather borrowed a bike to ride to Ewing's sister's house to tell her about the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, samples of blood were taken from the Tahoe, including one sample from the head liner with a mixture of a female's blood and a dominant presence of Lyons' blood, according to forensics analysis.

"He found the vehicle, and the tire was clearly slashed but he made no attempt to call her. His phone was dead, but he went to his cousin's house to call her but didn't call her," Porter said during closing arguments, adding Lyons never went to Ewing's house.

Dulaney said during closing arguments her Tahoe wasn't cleaned, and there was no evidence of a struggle inside the vehicle or blood on Lyons' clothing.

"How did Teresa Ewing die? No one can answer that," he said. "No motive was given of why he would kill her."

During testimony, another one of Ewing's ex-boyfriends was mentioned. While he was investigated by authorities, he was ultimately excluded as a suspect.

Gault said during closing arguments Lyons was the only person connected to her death.

"Sometimes when people commit murder, they cover it up. That's exactly what we've got here," he said. "The fact is Brian Lyons was the last person to see her. He leaves his house walking and just happens to come across her car and happens to find her keys. He just happens to be the last person to see her and happens to be the first person to find her car."

