Judge rules on motions for new trial for 2 defendants in Deputy Dixon slaying

Aug. 26—A Hall County Superior Court judge denied motions for new trials Friday, Aug. 26, for two of the men convicted in the fatal shooting of Hall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Blane Dixon in 2019.

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal denied the motions for Eric Velazquez and London Clements, two of the four suspects in Dixon's death. All four suspects were 17 at the time.

Though neither were the shooter, Clements was convicted of felony murder and Velazquez was found guilty of malice murder in July 2021.

The shooter, Hector Garcia-Solis, also filed a motion for a new trial, but the matter has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

All three men were sentenced to life in prison, but Velazquez and Clements have the chance of parole.

The fourth suspect, Brayan Cruz, took a plea deal that dismissed the murder charges and received a 17-year prison sentence.

The men were in a stolen car Dixon was trying to stop July 7, 2019. The car was believed to be tied to a crime spree involving more than 20 stolen guns.

After the car crashed, Dixon chased the suspects on foot and encountered Garcia-Solis. Garcia-Solis shot Dixon as the two exchanged gunfire.

Clements and Velazquez will have 30 days to file an appeal.