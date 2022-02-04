Judge rules no improper police conduct in Frederick homicide hearing

Feb. 4—Unconvinced by a defendant's testimony, a Frederick County judge Thursday denied the defense's motions to keep certain evidence out of an upcoming trial that will decide the fate of the man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020.

Lemuel L. Roberts, 33, of Winchester, Virginia, faces one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31. Frederick County Sheriff's Office (Maryland) deputies found the Winchester woman dead with obvious signs of injury Jan. 11, 2020, around 2 a.m. at English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Ballenger Creek, according to previous News-Post reporting. Lemuel Roberts is being held without bail.

In a hearing Wednesday before Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, Roberts took the stand and alleged two Frederick County Sheriff's Office (Virginia) deputies pointed guns at him and aggressively stopped his car near his home in Jan. 11, 2020. He further claimed an FCSO (Virginia) investigator induced him into talking to police. Defense attorney Tony N. Garcia argued statements Roberts made to police after the traffic stop and in a subsequent interview at FCSO (Virginia) headquarters should be suppressed.

Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown on Wednesday called six former and current police officers to testify to their recollection of Jan. 11, 2020. None said they saw an officer point a gun at Roberts or make a promise to get him to talk. Police body camera footage presented in court Wednesday appeared to show police and Roberts interacting calmly after the traffic stop Jan. 11, 2020, in Winchester and later that day in an interview room at the Virginia police station.

Judge Solt said Thursday she found "absolutely no evidence" of Roberts making involuntary statements and "no improper conduct by the police" after the traffic stop or during the interview at police headquarters Jan. 11, 2020. Solt said Roberts spoke freely in a "narrative" format as at least five officers stood around him in a loose circle after the stop, after he'd been read his Miranda Rights on camera.

Roberts alleged FCSO Virginia Investigator Brandon Hazelwood told him he could be right back with his children if he came to the police station to talk, but Solt did not find evidence of Hazelwood making such a promise. She also found police did not make a deceptive statement to induce Roberts to talk at the FCSO Virginia police station. Police told Roberts there weren't any charges against him at the time of the interview's start, according to testimony, though charges did come at the conclusion of the interview for an unrelated case.

Solt denied the defense's motion to suppress the statements made by Roberts in these police interactions. The judge also denied the defense's motion to exclude evidence of Roberts' past abduction convictions from the trial. If Roberts does testify in the trial, Solt said his credibility would be central to questions that arise from the case.

Garcia did not offer a reaction to the judge's decision after the hearing Thursday but said the defense still plans to go to trial.

Brown said it was obvious the judge made a very careful ruling.

"We're pleased with the result," Brown said.

The jury trial is set to begin March 28.

