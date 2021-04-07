Judge rules pretrial against opioid firm; cites delays, lies

JONATHAN MATTISE
·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has made a rare move to rule against an opioid firm before a civil trial over its role in the epidemic, saying there was a “coordinated strategy” by the company and its attorneys to delay proceedings, deprive plaintiffs of information and interfere with the administration of justice.

In Sullivan County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Chancellor E.G. Moody entered the default judgment against Endo Pharmaceuticals, saying the company willfully withheld records during legal discovery to gain an edge at trial. In the ruling, the judge cited a dozen falsehoods from Endo's legal team as the case played out.

The ruling finds the opioid manufacturer and another Endo subsidiary liable and sends the case right to a trial over damages.

“Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances,” Moody wrote. “Anything less would make a mockery of the attorneys who play by the rules and the legal system.”

The company indicated Wednesday that it plans to appeal the judge's orders in the case, calling them “procedurally, factually, and legally deficient.”

The plaintiffs have sued for $2.4 billion. The judge wrote they have “expert testimony that supports that amount.”

“We look forward to putting our $2.4 billion damage case to a jury and ultimately seeing funds returned directly to these small communities, which have borne the brunt of Endo’s focus on financial gain,” said Gerard Stranch, managing partner of the firm representing the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs of the 2017 lawsuit include three northeastern Tennessee district attorneys as well as a baby born addicted to opioids who is referred to as Baby Doe.

Endo, which has a U.S. headquarters in Pennsylvania, is the last remaining active corporate defendant after Mallinckrodt and Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy. The lawsuit seeks to hold the company liable under the Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act, a strategy the state Supreme Court said is allowed in a December 2020 opinion in a similar case.

The same Supreme Court ruling said the local prosecutors can't be plaintiffs, so their corresponding cities and counties are in the process of being substituted into the case.

The lower court judge had already held the company in contempt of court in May 2020 over discovery issues, including false statements.

Endo defended its efforts to address the judge's concerns, saying it hired an additional law firm, produced hundreds of thousands of additional documents and offered additional depositions at Endo’s expense.

But the judge said the company produced almost 400,000 documents after the discovery period closed, despite saying in February 2020 that it had not withheld anything. Many of the records that the company knowingly withheld were highly relevant and in some cases directly contradict testimony by Endo's witnesses, the judge wrote.

“Plaintiffs should not be forced to choose between going to trial without this highly relevant information — which Endo and its attorneys intentionally hid from Plaintiffs and this Court — or delaying the trial for months or even a year,” Moody wrote.

Additionally, Moody wrote that the company and its lawyers “have no shown any remorse, admitted their wrongdoing or apologized to opposing counsel or the Court for their actions.”

"It’s very rare, but then again, rarely do you see the kind of behavior and actions taken by counsel and a defendant as outlined in that order,” District Attorney General Barry Staubus, one of the plaintiffs, said of the default judgment.

At the state level, Tennessee has sued several companies over the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Herbert Slatery also is in a leadership role among a group of state attorneys general investigating various opioid manufacturers and distributors and negotiating possible settlements.

Recommended Stories

  • Government can leverage private spending to fight climate change, says Yellen

    It's the federal government's role to leverage how the private sector creates and distributes the technology to slow climate change, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

  • Analysis: White House, U.S. companies could agree on 25% tax rate, officials, business groups say

    President Joe Biden has championed raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% as the main way to fund his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, but few people in Washington, including inside the White House, really think the rate will land there. Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he is open to compromise, after a reporter asked if he would be willing to agree on a tax rate below 28%. "I'm willing to listen to that, I'm wide open to it," Biden said.

  • Asian American Christians confront racism and evangelical 'purity culture' after Atlanta spa shootings

    Long a minority in American Christianity, Asian American Christians have found a new voice after the Atlanta spa shootings. They are a bridge between those who blame an evangelical 'purity culture' for the deaths and activists who say the growth of anti-Asian hatred cannot be ignored.

  • Iranian Ship Hit by Mines in Red Sea as Nuclear Talks Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked in the Red Sea, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, on the same day Tehran and world powers including the U.S. met to discuss restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.The New York Times reported that Israel was responsible.The Saviz, which is stationed in the Red Sea, was damaged by an explosion near the coast of Djibouti around 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Wednesday.He said the cause of the blast is being investigated and that the Saviz is a non-military vessel that provides security for shipping lanes and counters piracy in the area. No casualties have been reported, Khatibzadeh said. On Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency said limpet mines had exploded on the Saviz’s hull, and that the ship often deploys Iranian commando boats to escort commercial vessels. It didn’t say where it got the information.Israel notified the U.S. that its forces had struck the Saviz, the New York Times reported, citing an unidentified American official. The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear accord and doesn’t want the U.S. to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic without a new deal that addresses Tehran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy forces.Tuesday’s attack came as Iranian officials gathered in Vienna to negotiate the restoration of the moribund agreement designed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from that accord in 2018 deepened tensions in the Middle East and was followed by an increase in attacks on ships that were often blamed on Iran.The latest incident follows several attacks involving Iranian and Israeli vessels over the past month. On March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 said an Israeli-registered ship was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea. Ten days earlier, Iran had blamed Israel for a blast on a container ship in the Mediterranean Sea.Iran Blames Israel for Blast on Container Ship in MediterraneanShaul Chorev, head of the University of Haifa’s Maritime Policy and Strategy Research Center and a former deputy chief of the Israeli Navy, said the move was probably meant to warn Iran against future attacks on Israeli vessels, rather than an attempt to undermine the negotiations in Vienna. He added that Israel should expect an Iranian retaliation in a waterway that serves as a major trade route.A third of Israeli imports and exports come “through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Chorev said, questioning whether Israel’s Navy would be able to protect all the nation’s shipping.U.S. Central Command, which maintains forces in the area, was not involved, Erin Dorrance, deputy chief of media operations, said in a phone call.(Updates with comments from former Israeli naval official.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • From 1930 to Today, Here's What School Looked Like the Year You Were Born

    Let's step back in time. From Good Housekeeping

  • Hulu Introduces ‘One Hulu’ Redesign And Marketing Campaign Aimed At Putting Disney Service At Center Of Streaming

    In a bid to stand out in a crowded streaming landscape, one of the pioneers has refreshed its design and the way it invites viewers and advertisers to engage with it. Hulu, long a joint venture among multiple media companies but controlled by Disney since 2019, said it was ushering in “One Hulu,” a new […]

  • Whales can learn about danger and can warn each other, according to a study of how they dodged whaling ships in the 19th century

    The findings provide clues about how whales pass information between groups, and could be an example of "animal culture".

  • NASA says its photo of a 'rainbow' on Mars is actually a lens flare - sorry

    The account for NASA's Perseverance rover tweeted the explanation on Tuesday and said many people had asked whether the photo showed a rainbow.

  • Piers Morgan claims he has 'universal support' of the British public despite record 57,000 complaints

    Morgan continued to say that he doesn't believe anything Meghan and Harry said during their tell-all interview with Oprah.

  • Higher Education Has a Tax Problem and It's Hurting Local Communities

    On March 30, 2020, toward the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, New Haven citizens stormed the city’s Zoom budget meeting to vent their outrage at Yale University’s continued strain on city finances. Residents specifically pointed to Yale’s vast and tax-exempt property holdings compared to the deficit-ridden New Haven public schools hungry for property-tax dollars. Four months later, on July 29, a new coalition of Yale union workers and residents followed up with a 600-vehicle “Respect Caravan” that brought downtown traffic to a halt.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US faces 7 major hurdles to economic growth, including high healthcare costs and income inequality

    "Fixing America's problems is going to take hard work," the CEO of the US' largest bank by assets wrote in his annual shareholder letter Wednesday.

  • "Unlikely to succeed," Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will propose new government

    Following a rise in protest parties accusing it of failing to root out corruption, Borissov's centre-right GERB will be the largest party in the parliament but far short of majority, with some 26.2% of ballots won. In power since 2009, Borissov, 61, has modernised the country's crumbling roads and kept its finances in check. Coming in second in the election with 17.7% was a new anti-establishment grouping founded by TV host Slavi Trifonov, who will likely take a shot at forming a government if Borissov fails.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate how big their tax bill should be. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. The president said he would not accept making no changes at all on taxes and infrastructure spending, arguing the United States' position as a pre-eminent global power was under threat from China if it could not make the investments he outlined.

  • Big win for Democrats: Senate parliamentarian to allow additional budget legislation to bypass potential GOP filibuster

    This could have implications for President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.