Aug. 11—Judge Bret A. Smith ruled Wednesday afternoon that Jarron Deajon Pridgeon be bound over for trial.

Pridgeon, 26, is accused of killing his brother, 24, and five children ranging in age from 2 to 9 years on Feb. 2.

Smith ruled that enough evidence existed to believe that a crime had been committed. Pridgeon is to return to court on Sept. 2 for arraignment.