Judge rules PVD Council can undo controversial tax breaks for developer. What that means.

The Providence City Council's effort to unravel controversial tax breaks for wealthy developer Arnold "Buff" Chace will move forward.

Superior Court Judge Joseph McBurney on Monday granted the Council's motion to intervene in a three-year-old case that led to the tax breaks for 10 downtown buildings under Chace's control. That means councilors are one step closer to scrapping the breaks, which raised eyebrows months after the new Council was sworn in.

In his decision, McBurney disputed arguments presented by the defense and said several factors were at play in this unique case: The previous Council was not necessarily made aware of the tax breaks, it was lacking important information about the tax breaks, it should have been consulted, and it was "deprived" of its chance to stop them.

Ten buildings under scrutiny for tax breaks that could save Chace more than $40M

The decision comes after lengthy arguments over whether the Council should be able to revisit the tax breaks years after they were put in place. The breaks, which City Solicitor Jeff Dana authorized in 2021 without permission from the Council, the Tax Assessor and others, could save Chace $42.5 million in taxes over 30 years if they remain in place.

McBurney said the Council has the right to approve those abatements and that Attorney Max Wistow, who represents the Council, showed its approval was needed.

Chace owns a small stake in the Providence Journal building at 75 Fountain Street, but that is not one of the 10 buildings in question.

Accusations of corruption and collusion

In his arguments, Wistow has accused Dana of corruption and collusion with Chace in giving the tax breaks, which were granted under a special provision intended to generate affordable housing. However, Chace's buildings are not 100% affordable. Instead, they contain only some units defined as "affordable." That means tenants can make up to 100% of the area median income.

Chace's attorney, Nick Hemond, has argued it's too late for the Council to reconsider these breaks, that the previous Council could have done that and did not, and contended that the Council actually knew about them because they were once listed on a committee agenda. McBurney, on the contrary, said there was no evidence shown to support the assumption that councilors were aware of the breaks, and that the court can't weigh allegations of that sort.

Chace still facing family legal battle in another courtroom

Meanwhile Chace is waiting on rulings in a legal feud over his family's more than $70 million trust. Chace's cousin, Malcolm Chace IV, his siblings and heirs are attempting to remove the developer as one of the fund's trustees after he allegedly engaged in self dealing. Superior Court Judge Judge Brian P. Stern is expected to issue those rulings in the coming months.

