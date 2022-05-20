Judge rules Richmond woman mentally competent to stand trial on murder charge

Richmond Police Department and Coroner Ron Stevens investigated a killing Friday morning in the 1500 block of South Fifth Street.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial.

Kristy Sue Sewell, 42, is charged with murder in the June 28, 2019 killing of Kirsten Holland, 28, inside a South Fifth Street residence. Sewell allegedly stabbed Holland 14 times, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Crime: Florida truck driver waits for murder sentence after jury's guilty verdict

Judge Gregory Horn ruled on Sewell's mental competence based on psychological evaluations by George F. Parker and Stephanie Callaway, according to Horn's order. Neither the prosecution nor the defense requested an evidentiary hearing.

Horn found that Sewell is able to understand criminal proceedings and participate in preparation of her defense.

Crime: 2 wounded during shooting outside South 12th Street residence

The order also says that Sewell "did not have a mental disease or defect as defined by Indiana statute at the time of the alleged offense and that the defendant did appreciate the wrongfulness of defendant's actions at the time of the alleged offense."

Horn scheduled Sewell's trial Superior Court 2 trial for Sept. 12. A murder conviction carries a 55-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 45 to 55 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Crime: Public tips help identify Preble County burglary suspects

Sewell has been lodged in the Wayne County Jail without bond since her arrest the day of Holland's death.

Sewell's husband, Kenosis Sewell, called authorities after finding Holland's body when returning home shortly after midnight, the affidavit said. Holland was supposed to stay with the Sewells for a few days after Kristy Sewell had picked her up at a Randolph County recovery house.

Kristy Sewell was then arrested just before noon at her mother's Arba Pike residence.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Judge rules woman mentally competent to stand trial on murder charge