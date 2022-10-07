Judge rules for San Benito officers in fatal shooting

Oct. 6—SAN BENITO — In a case that rocked City Hall, a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against San Benito police officers and Cameron County Precinct 5 deputy constables, ruling those who fired did not use "excessive force" in the 2018 shooting death of an unarmed 21-year-old San Benito man.

In his decision, District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. ruled in favor of officers including former Police Chief Michael Galvan and Precinct 5 deputy constable Jose Angel Villarreal, ruling Ricardo Trevino III used his Nissan Sentra to threaten the officers after a pursuit from San Benito to El Ranchito.

In her lawsuit filed in 2020, April Flores, Trevino's mother, argued the officers used "excessive force" in her son's death, shooting him 12 times after following his car to a cul-de-sac off U.S. 281.

Reaction

"I am so heartbroken, I lost all hope in the justice system," Flores stated Thursday. "It was never about the money — I just wanted the truth to come out. (The San Benito officers) were wrong — they broke so many policies and violations. Why couldn't they let it go to trial? Why did the judge have the saying only? All I wanted was justice for my son. He deserved that. His life matters, too. (The officers) are humans — they make mistakes and they were wrong. Pray it's not one of any of your loved ones next — no justice, no peace."

Meanwhile, John Blaylock, the attorney representing Flores, stated Rodriguez's ruling cited officers' qualified immunity, a legal principle granting government officials protection from civil lawsuits.

"I'm heartbroken. For what it's worth, my opinion is, as Mr. Trevino was backing away from the officers, that's when all the kill-shots came," he said. "The officers were not in any danger of their lives when they executed Trevino. I don't think it's good policy for a country to allow police officers to have a blank check and get away with executing people and have no liability for it. I think this trend will continue to have severe societal consequences. Who polices the police? If it's not the courts, then who?"

At San Benito City Hall, spokesman David Favila said officials declined comment.

Ruling

In his decision filed Wednesday, Rodriguez granted the officers their requests for summary judgment, dismissing Flores' case.

"The focus is on whether Trevino posed a serious enough threat of physical harm that the force used against him was reasonable," he wrote in his ruling. "(Former San Benito Police officer Victor) Espitia and Galvan have stated under oath that they fired one shot at Trevino and that their shots missed. There is ... evidence that Villarreal used force against Ricardo Trevino but that force was not excessive in response to the threat posed by Trevino. Moreover, even if Villarreal used excessive force, he is entitled to the protections of qualified immunity."

"Villarreal has admitted to firing shots; Flores has alleged that (former San Benito Police Officer David) Rebolledo also fired shots. Villarreal stated that after watching Trevino intentionally ram into Galvan's vehicle and after seeing Trevino's 'disregard for life during the pursuit,' he felt that he had 'no other option to defend myself and the officers immediately near me' other than to fire shots at Trevino. The complaint alleges that officers fired 31 total shots, striking Trevino 12 times in the 'head, face and torso.'"

In his ruling, Rodriguez wrote, "To establish the use of excessive force in violation of the constitution, a plaintiff must prove injury which resulted directly and only from a use of force that was clearly excessive and the excessiveness of which was clearly unreasonable," adding, "the court is to be guided by 'the facts and circumstances' of each particular case. The reasonableness of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight."

Focus

In his ruling, Rodriguez focuses much of his findings on Villarreal.

"As to Villarreal, the court finds that while he used injury-causing force against Trevino, the force was not excessive," he wrote. "Even if the force is considered to be excessive, he is entitled to the protections of qualified immunity.

The court begins by noting that an 'officer's use of deadly force is presumptuously reasonable when the officer has reason to believe that the suspect poses a threat of serious harm to the officer or to others.' The Supreme Court has concluded that a 'police officer's attempt to terminate a dangerous high-speed car chase that threatens the lives of innocent bystanders does not violate the Fourth Amendment, even when it places the fleeing motorist at risk of serious injury or death.'"

"After being cornered into a cul-de-sac, Trevino intentionally smashed his car into an occupied police cruiser to evade arrest," Rodriguez wrote. "At the moment that the deadly shots were fired, Trevino had thrown his vehicle into reverse and had not unambiguously surrendered. A reasonable officer in Villarreal's position could easily conclude that Trevino had reversed the vehicle to be able to evade the blockade and resume the chase, endangering the lives of officers and other motorists."

Rodriguez ruled Villarreal was "forced to make split-second judgments in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving about the amount of force" that was necessary to end the threat posed by Trevino. Given the danger posed by Trevino to officers and bystanders and the fact that Trevino was apparently reversing his vehicle to continue the threat, Villarreal was justified in using deadly force to end the threat. Furthermore, even if Villarreal was not justified in using deadly force, he is still entitled to the protections of qualified immunity."

Plaintiff's lawsuit

In her six-count lawsuit filed in October 2020, Flores argued her unarmed son posed no threat to the officers after they followed his car to El Ranchito, where they blocked him in a cul-de-sac before repeatedly shooting him while his car was stuck in a ditch.

The lawsuit, which demanded a jury trial, argued the officers had "no probable cause or reasonable suspicion" to pursue and kill Trevino.

In her lawsuit, Flores alleged San Benito police officers and Cameron County deputy constables used "excessive force" while the city and county failed to train their officers.

The lawsuit argued county officials knew of "Villarreal's short temper, erratic behavior and history of multiple fatal shootings of alleged suspects but did nothing to protect Trevino from the harm he suffered."

Meanwhile, the lawsuit claimed the city and county "failed to implement and/or enforce policies and procedures" and failed to "adequately supervise and discipline" the officers involved.

Pursuit, shooting

In her lawsuit, Flores stated her son was volunteering at Templo Bethesda Church in San Benito at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7, 2018.

When his cousin saw Trevino, who was suffering from back pain after a tractor-trailer had hit his car, take Tylenol, she called the San Benito police department, the lawsuit stated.

In response, officers arrived to conduct a welfare check before they saw Trevino driving away from the church, the lawsuit stated.

After a pursuit, Trevino drove to Ranch Park Road in El Ranchito, stopping at a cul-de-sac before Rebollado and Villarreal "moved their squad vehicles in order to block (Trevino's) path," the lawsuit stated.

As Trevino "attempted to move out of the cul-de-sac through an opening between the vehicles, (Galvan) then moved his vehicle to block" Treviño, hitting his car, the lawsuit argued.

"Ricardo Trevino III then began to reverse his vehicle and the defendant police officers and deputies shot Trevino as he reversed and ended up in a ditch," the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit stated "officers and constables continued shooting Trevino even after his vehicle came to a stop in the ditch and Trevino had placed the vehicle in park. Trevino had fully retreated from all of the (officers) and had even raised up his hands."

In her lawsuit, Flores argued the officers and deputy constables "surrounded Trevino's vehicle reminiscent of an old-time Western lynch mob determined to carry out an execution."

The officers "continued shooting Trevino even though it is clear from all video sources obtained to date that Trevino posed no threat," the lawsuit claimed.

"During the time that Trevino began to retreat," the lawsuit argued, "the officers and deputies began firing their weapons at (Trevino's car) then at Trevino himself."

The lawsuit stated the officers and deputes fired 31 rounds, striking Trevino 12 times in the head, face and torso as he sat in his car.

The officers had "no probable cause or reasonable suspicion to believe that Trevino was attempting to commit a crime," the lawsuit argued. "Trevino did not pose an immediate threat to the safety of defendants or others when defendants fatally shot Trevino for no lawful reason."

Background

In 2019, a nine-month Texas Rangers investigation found the officers were justified in using deadly force, arguing they shot Trevino because his use of his car as a weapon posed an imminent threat.

Meanwhile, a San Benito police department internal affairs investigation conducted by two retired Austin Police Department officers found the officers were not justified in their use of deadly force.

"The investigation found defendants Galvan, Espitia, Rebollado, (Jose) Santos, (Oscar) Lara and (Manuel) Alvarez were guilty of numerous violations of SBPD policy and public safety and found that the SBPD defendants were not justified in using deadly force in the shooting death of Trevino," Flores' lawsuit stated.

In September 2019, a Cameron County grand jury found no evidence in which to indict Galvan, Rebollado, Villarreal and Precinct 5 deputy constable Carlos Cordova after the Texas Rangers criminal investigation found them justified in using deadly force to shoot Trevino.