Judge rules on self-defense immunity motion for woman in October 2021 fatal shooting

Nov. 1—A Hall County judge denied a Gainesville woman's motion seeking immunity from prosecution for a 2021 fatal shooting.

Sarah Star Voss, 35, was indicted in December on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of David Parnell Best, 42, of Lithonia.

Gainesville Police said Voss shot Best outside of her residence at the Pine Cove Apartments.

Voss and her defense attorney, Larry Duttweiler, previously filed motions claiming Voss was justified in using deadly force because of the self-defense statute.

Duttweiler said Voss was living at the Gainesville apartment and was "trying to rid herself" of Best, whom she had been in a relationship with in the past.

Duttweiler outlined the evidence he would show the judge of the prior harassment she faced from Best.

"Those witnesses will tell you that for months beforehand, they've seen this man beat on her in one case and threaten her over the phone in another case," Duttweiler said.

In response, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bagwell said Voss shot Best while he was in his car.

"Had she shot him when he was at her door (or) right when he threw the brick, I think that we wouldn't even be here," Bagwell said.

Duttweiler brought Voss' friend and Voss' former manager to the stand during the hearing. The friend testified about seeing Best beat up Voss.

Tyne Smith, who was Voss' manager at Dollar General, said she overheard Voss' conversations where she was asking to be left alone.

"She didn't want to go to the bank by herself," Smith said. "She didn't want to go outside by herself to her car. She would have me go outside with her."

Before the shooting, there was a thread of texts in which Voss was asking to be left alone after repeated harassment, Duttweiler said.

Duttweiler said there was one message in which Best said he had a gun.

Voss and the defense have previously stated in court documents that Best hurled a brick through Voss' window.

Story continues

"In response to this violent and tumultuous assault, Sarah armed herself, eventually went to her door and fired her weapon in self-defense into the darkness," according to court documents.

In one of Duttweiler's motions, he referenced a DeKalb County case in which Best was charged with rape and aggravated assault involving a different woman. That case is still open.

Voss took the stand Monday, telling the court about how Best had threatened her leading up to the shooting.

"I thought he was going to kill me," Voss said.

Voss said Best knocked on her window Oct. 24, 2021, and kept saying her name. She said she saw him with a brick and what appeared to be a gun.

Gainesville Police Investigator Stephen Johnson said they weren't able to find a weapon on Best or in his vehicle.

Voss said she fired warning shots before shooting at Best's door. The police and Voss estimate somewhere between five to seven shots were fired.

The investigator also testified about bullet holes in the driver's side door of Best's car, and Best was shot on his left side.

Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver said she felt it didn't rise to the level of immunity, referencing how Voss had time to fire a warning shot.

"When a guy says I've got a gun and throws a brick through the window, what more do you need?" Duttweiler asked.

Oliver said a jury would ultimately decide, should Voss proceed to trial, if they believe in the self-defense theory.