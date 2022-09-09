Judge rules Sisk statements to deputies allowed in court

Sep. 8—Statements by Mason Sisk to Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies from the night his family was found dead will be allowed in his trial next week, Judge Chadwick Wise ruled on Thursday.

Sisk is charged with the 2019 murders of five family members and goes to trial on Monday Sept. 12. His defense had filed a motion to suppress his statements made on the night of the killings.

A pre-trial hearing was held August 26 where LCSO body cam footage was reviewed and testimony was given by the officers and former Sheriff Mike Blakely. The defense and prosecution submitted briefs as to why the evidence should be allowed during the trial and Judge Wise decided the motion to suppress would be denied.