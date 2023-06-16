Judge rules student in Matanzas High School attack on teacher's aide competent for trial

A judge ruled Friday that 17-year-old Brendan J. Depa, whose beating of a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School was captured in a viral video, is mentally competent and the legal case against him can proceed.

Depa was charged with aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, in an attack on a paraprofessional. The News-Journal is naming Depa because he was charged as an adult.

Depa is being held at the Duval Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Jacksonville.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins found Depa competent after a 3 1/2 hourlong hearing on Friday.

Grateful for support Teacher's aide in Matanzas attack is grateful for outpouring of support

Teacher's aide granted injunction Teacher's aide granted permanent injunction against Brendan Depa in Matanzas attack

Student had previous charges Student charged in Matanzas High School attack had 3 previous battery charges

Roger Davis, a psychologist appointed by the court, did a competency evaluation on Depa and met with him on May 4. He spent an hour and 24 minutes with Depa and reviewed medication and medical and other records.

Davis said that he believed Depa was competent and the legal case against him could proceed.

Under questioning by Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark, Davis said Depa was not experiencing psychosis during their meeting. He said he did not have delusions.

He said Depa had been diagnosed previously with autism spectrum disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, and intermittent explosive disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Brendan Depa looks around as he enters the courtroom, Thursday March 9, 2023 for a hearing before Judge Chris France, at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, where Joan Naydich is seeking a permanent injunction against the Matanzas High School student accused of attacking her.

Depa at one point thought the most he was facing was five years. Davis said that could be due to his young age and lack of knowledge of the legal system, not incompetence.

“He’s a bright young man,” Davis said.

Depa did not talk about hearing voices but rather said he created voices in his head because he was lonely in jail, Davis said.

“He said the most frightening thing about being in jail was being alone so he created voices so he would not be alone,” Davis said.

Depa said being in jail has reversed his sleep cycle, so he sleeps during the day and is awake at night. Davis noted that Depa yawned during the nearly 90 minutes he was with him.

Depa also yawned several times during the hearing on Friday in court. Sometimes Depa bent over in his seat and faced the desk. A few times he placed his head on the table.

Davis believes Depa can behave appropriately in the courtroom if he wants to.

Davis said Depa was not happy to hear that the penalty was actually up to 30 years in prison.

Davis said Depa was only interested in video games. Depa said he enjoyed playing and creating video games and wanted to attend college to learn how to create computer games.

Dr. Jessica Anderson, a psychologist called by the defense, said Depa was not competent to proceed. She was questioned by Depa's defense attorney, Kurt Teifke.

She diagnosed Depa with unspecified schizophrenia.

She said Depa poses a danger to himself and others and meets the criteria for hospitalization. She cited a well-established pattern of violent behavior.

Anderson appeared via Zoom. She testified that his autism was at the most severe, level 3, and he required assistance in order to get by each day. Another doctor placed him at level 2 in 2019.

She said Depa displayed inappropriate bouts of laughter that he attributed to a joke made by a voice in his head. He had auditory hallucinations due to internal self-talk and possibly real hallucinations. Anderson said that much of the content of those voices is comforting and funny but sometimes the voices said disturbing things, like he should kick people.

She rated his appreciation of the charges and allegations against him as questionable. Anderson said Depa believes the charge was serious due to racial issues because he is Black and the woman he is accused of attacking is white.

She said it was a “huge concern” that his isolation could make his autism worse. Stress would also make it worse.

The defense attorney asked how he could tell whether his decisions were the product of his voices. She said she was not sure she could answer that question.

The Attack

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, according to a charging affidavit.

A school security video shows a male identified as Depa walking quickly up to Naydich, knocking her off her feet and onto the floor, and beating her as she lay there unresponsive. People intervened and separated Depa from Naydich. Depa later threatened to kill her as he was being led away, the affidavit states.

While the affidavit stated that Depa was upset because Naydich took away his Nintendo Switch, Naydich has since said that she did not take the game from him.

The video of that attack on Naydich received international attention. A Gofundme established for Naydich had received $100,932 in donations along with many notes of encouragement and support for the teacher's aide.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Judge rules student in attack on teacher's aide competent to proceed