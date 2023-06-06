Judge rules sufficient claims against jail

Jun. 6—ASHLAND — A federal judge ruled sufficient evidence has been presented to pursue claims of negligence against Boyd County Detention Center staff following the suicide of an inmate.

Derrick Bryant, 37, was booked into jail for violating probation and failing to appear in court, but committed suicide just days after booking in March 2021.

The plaintiffs of the suit, members of Bryant's family, believe his suicide was preventable had staff intervened and placed Bryant on suicide watch.

Throughout his stay, Bryant reportedly had multiple "seizure-like" events, exhibited bizarre behavior and told jail employees "the thoughts won't stop," — yet he was permitted to stay in a quarantine cell after a jail nurse recommended he be placed on suicide watch.

When placed on special watch, inmates are taken to a specialized cell where objects that could be used to harm oneself are removed and individuals are subjected to closer monitoring.

According to court documents, Bryant hanged himself with a bedsheet, an object that would have been ordinarily removed on proper watch and after repeated requests from medical staff were ignored.

Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves issued a memorandum opinion and order last week, dismissing some claims against defendants, but upheld claims of negligence and deliberate indifference to a serious medical need could be found by a jury.

Reeves ruled to dismiss claims against the institution as a whole (including claims against Jailer Bill Hensley), but maintained three correctional officers could be held responsible individually.

According to the judge's order, the plaintiffs must now prove to a jury that the remaining defendants acted deliberately with a disregard for Bryant's safety.

"Once a prison official has been 'alerted to a prisoner's' serious medical needs, including his psychological needs, the official has an obligation to offer medical care,'" the judge wrote.

According to court records, Bryant complained to officials his thoughts wouldn't stop, expressed "extreme distress," while confined to a quarantine cell and displayed aggressive behavior.

"Bryant ... had access to methods for suicide, as evidenced by his ability to hang himself with a bedsheet," Reeves concluded.

Through already gathered testimony, the judge said a jury could conclude the remaining defendants were aware of Bryant's psychological distress by witnessing and responding to his agitated behavior.

One employee testified another deputy had taken Bryant to "'cool down' because he had been talking about hurting himself" and the jail nurse testified she told the three remaining defendants Bryant required suicide watch.

While the suit originally named the facility itself, Reeves ruled to dismiss a failure to train and supervise claim because Bryant's death was an isolated incident and there has been no uptick in suicides before or after his death.

Several depositions, or testimonies, were taken last month, giving attorneys an idea of what will be said during trial.

A trial date is set for August.

