Judge rules suspected Rialto shooters to be tried together

Nov. 10—A Westmoreland County judge ruled this week that the two men charged following a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg will appear together as defendants in the same trial.

One of the men, Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, petitioned the court for separate trials, claiming the defenses of both suspected shooters was incompatible and would entail each man blaming the other for the incident in which a bystander was wounded.

Curley was wounded in the leg during the Jan. 30 shootout near the Rialto Bar and Bistro. Police said Curley fired two rounds, including one that hit the bystander. Authorities said Stevin "Twogunz" German, 28, of Uniontown fired seven shots.

Investigators said one of the rounds struck a glass panel in the walkway above Pennsylvania Avenue that links the Westmoreland County Courthouse annex and extension buildings.

German did not participate in Tuesday's hearing before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Police said Curley and German argued while inside the bar and both left the tavern to retrieve weapons from their vehicles and later turned to continue their disagreement. The confrontation spilled out in front of the Rialto, where the shots were fired, according to investigators.

Defense attorney Brent McCune in a previous court hearing said Curley is expected to claim self defense.

In a separate ruling on Tuesday, the judge rejected Curley's argument that his speedy trial rights were violated and that he should be released from jail on a nominal bond.

Both Curley and German are charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. They are in jail in lieu of $250,000 bond each as they await their trial, which isscheduled to begin in December.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .