Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness is fit to stand trial in 2022 slaying of Green Bay man

GREEN BAY - Taylor Schabusiness is fit to assist in her own defense in the Feb. 23 killing and dismemberment of her friend Shad Thyrion, 24, in the basemnet of the west-side house in Green Bay where Thyrion had lived with his mother.

Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh issued that ruling Friday morning after hearing about 45 minutes of testimony from Matthew Seipel, a psychologist with the Wisconsin Forensic Unit who was a witness for the prosecution.

"It's clear that Ms. Schabusiness is quite competent" to assist in her own defense, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said after Seipel's testimony. Lasee served as the prosecutor Friday, seated next to Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders, who has been prosecuting the case.

Schabusiness' attorney disagreed, saying he shares the opinion of Diane Lytton, a forensic psychologist who evaluated his client and testified earlier this month that Schabusiness was not competent to assist in her own defense.

"Dr. Seipel feels that Taylor Schabusiness is competent," said defense attorney Christopher Froelich. "I beg to differ with Dr. Seipel."

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Monday. Walsh and the attorneys are due back in court at 1 p.m. Friday to begin selecting a jury.

Schabusiness has been held in the Brown County Jail since March 1, 2022. She is charged with three felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third -degree sexual abuse. She is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Green Bay police have said Schabusiness and Thryion used drugs and engaged in sex the night Thyrion was slain.

