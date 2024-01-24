Judge rules teen Easton murder suspect not competent to stand trial — for now

Police accuse a 13-year-old of fatally shooting 15-year-old Ra'Shawyn Anthony Carter Jr. on Aug. 27, 2023 in an outside area at Easton Town Center and then attempting to ditch the gun in a trash can.

A teen who was 13 in August when Columbus police say he killed another teen at Easton Town Center cannot go on trial — for now — a judge has ruled.

After the defense attorney and county prosecutors agreed, Franklin County Juvenile Judge George Leach ruled Wednesday that the now-14-year-old juvenile is not competent to stand trial.

But Leach ordered him to take classes in the juvenile jail to become competent for trial.

According to prosecutors, the second psychiatrist who evaluated the juvenile could not say whether the teen is competent, meaning the youth understands the court proceedings and can assist in his own defense. The expert agreed with a previous evaluator that the teen could likely become competent if given services.

The teen is charged with delinquency murder and tampering with evidence. Police accuse the then-13-year-old of shooting 15-year-old Ra'Shawyn Anthony Carter Jr. on the evening of Aug. 27 in an outside area at Easton Town Center and then attempting to hide the gun in a trash can.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Euripides Pete Chimbidis said the latest psychiatrist evaluator said the teen is probably faking a lack of understanding but he couldn't be certain.

"Dr. (Brad) Hedges felt that the youth was malingering, that he did understand more than he was letting on," Chimbidis said. "However, he would not be able to testify within a degree of medical certainty as to the youth not needing attainment services."

The juvenile defendant will receive attainment services while held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center intended to teach him about court and make him competent to go on trial. The service providers will issue a monthly report.

Based on the monthly reports, the parties will meet monthly for a court hearing via Zoom to determine if the teen has attained competency.

If the teen does not become competent within a year, the judge will have to dismiss the case.

Nearly 20 adults attended the court hearing Wednesday to support the defendant, including his mother and grandfather who sat with him. After the hearing, the group shouted about their love and support for the youth before guards took him back to the juvenile jail.

Another 13-year-old is charged with a delinquency count of obstructing justice in connection with the shooting because Columbus police say he was involved in some capacity but lied to officers about where he was during the shooting. His case is pending.

Leach ruled in November that the second teen is not competent currently and he is already receiving competency attainment services.

Both teens' cases will remain in Franklin County Juvenile Court because in Ohio, 13-year-olds cannot be bound over to adult court.

