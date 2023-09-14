Judge rules Trump will face trial later in Georgia election interference case as courtroom fireworks erupt

A Georgia judge Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump and most of his co-defendants in the election racketeering case will be tried separately and later than two of his former lawyers who have demanded a speedy trial.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that the case of Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell who are scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 24.

The judge rejected prosecutors’ argument that it would be more efficient and fairer to try all 19 defendants together.

McAfee cited the tight timetable, among other issues, as a factor in his decision to separate the sprawling case into at least two trials.

“The precarious ability of the Court to safeguard each defendant’s due process rights and ensure adequate pretrial preparation on the current accelerated track weighs heavily, if not decisively, in favor of severance,” McAfee wrote.

The judge suggested he may further divide the defendants into smaller groups for trials, moves that could lead to Trump being tried even further down the line.

Trump and most of his defendants may consider the ruling a victory because it will allow them to see the state’s case in the initial trial of Chesebro and Powell and delay their own date with justice.

But the downside for them will be that Americans will see potentially damaging evidence of Trump’s alleged plot to steal the 2020 election much sooner than otherwise.

Chesebro and Powell had also sought to be tried separately from each other, but the judge denied that request.

There were also early signs the trial is likely to turn into an ugly courtroom slugfest that will play out on live national television.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers traded legalistic insults during an hourlong hearing at which the two sides sparred over various procedural disputes.

Chesebro lawyer Scott Grubman angrily accused Fulton County prosecutors of “lying” and “defaming” a colleague whom the prosecution says acted improperly in a previous case.

Brian Rafferty, a lawyer for Powell, launched a fiery diatribe claiming prosecutors are refusing to hand over evidence that could clear his controversial client.

Prosecutor Nathan Wade countered that the state has handed over all evidence as ordered by McAfee and said it was not their job to “spoon feed” defense lawyers. At one point, he pointedly placed two computer drives on the defense table to dramatize his eagerness to provide evidence.

Chesebro is accused of hatching the plot to create slates of fake pro-Trump electors in Georgia and other battleground states that President Biden won. Powell allegedly masterminded a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia, in an effort to bolster bogus voter fraud claims.

The Atlanta courtroom drama unfolded as Trump and other defendants await an appeals court’s review of an earlier decision by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones to reject a bid by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to move his case to federal court.

Jones, who refused to put his ruling on hold pending appeal, is planning to hear similar requests by other defendants.