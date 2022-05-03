Judge rules that Tulsa massacre lawsuit seeking reparations can proceed

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Greenwood neighborhood after a mob passed during the race massacre in Tulsa
Brad Brooks
·2 min read

By Brad Brooks

(Reuters) - The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa massacre that saw a white mob murder scores of Blacks and raze much of their neighborhood can proceed with a lawsuit seeking reparations for the death and destruction, a judge in Oklahoma ruled on Monday.

Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall rejected motions by the defendants, which include the city of Tulsa, to dismiss the case. The next legal steps were unclear.

The lawsuit seeks financial and other reparations, including a 99-year tax holiday for Tulsa residents who are descendants of victims of the massacre in the north Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood. It is estimated that as many as 300 people, most of them Black, died.

Among the plaintiffs are Lessie Randle, who survived the massacre as a small child, and a descendant of the owner of the Stradford Hotel, at the time of the massacre the largest Black-owned hotel in the U.S. Greenwood was nicknamed the Black Wall Street.

The violence erupted after a white woman told police that a Black man had grabbed her arm in an elevator in a downtown Tulsa commercial building on May 30, 1921, according to an account by the National Endowment for the Humanities https://www.neh.gov/article/1921-tulsa-massacre.

The following day, police arrested the man, whom the Tulsa Tribune reported had tried to assault the woman. Whites surrounded the courthouse, demanding the man be handed over. World War One veterans were among Black men who went to the courthouse to face the mob. A white man tried to disarm a Black veteran and a shot rang out, touching off further violence.

Whites looted and burned buildings and dragged Blacks from their beds and beat them, according to historical accounts. Whites were deputized by authorities and instructed to shoot Blacks.

No one was ever charged in the violence.

Deep economic and health disparities remain between Blacks, who still live for the most part in north Tulsa, and whites.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed

    An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can proceed, bringing new hope for some measure of justice for three survivors of the deadly racist rampage who are now over 100 years old and were in the courtroom for the decision. Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall ruled against a motion to dismiss the suit filed by civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons in 2020. The Tulsa-based attorney said after Wall announced her ruling that it is critical for living survivors Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107, Viola Fletcher, 107, and Hugh Van Ellis, 101.

  • Burnham Park search: Milwaukee police on the scene

    Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 23-year-old Emily Rogers.

  • Russia's Victory Parade to take a hit after dramatic military losses in Ukraine

    The war in Ukraine has weakened the Russian military so dramatically that fewer soldiers and armoured vehicles will partake in the country’s Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9.

  • Tears and chocolate as New Zealand opens its borders to 60 more countries

    New Zealand welcomed thousands of travellers from around the globe on Monday as the country opened its borders to visitors from around 60 nations including the United States, Britain and Singapore for the first time since COVID-19 hit in early 2020. Maori cultural performers sang songs at the arrivals gate in Auckland and travellers were handed popular locally made chocolate bars as the first flights came in from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Garth Halliday, who was waiting at the airport for his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to land from London, told local media it made him happy and emotional to see so many families reunited.

  • South Africa's Aspen COVID-19 vaccine plant risks closure after no orders-executive

    Africa's first COVID-19 vaccination plant, touted last year as a trailblazer for an under-vaccinated continent frustrated by sluggish Western handouts, risks shutting down after receiving not a single order, a company executive said on Saturday. South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare negotiated a licensing deal in November to package and sell Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and distribute it across Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) called the deal a "transformative moment" in the drive towards levelling stark inequalities in access to COVID vaccines.

  • Here's a list of Wisconsin high school players selected in the NFL draft since 1990, plus a look at earlier notables

    Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, here's our list of Wisconsin high school athletes meriting selection this century, plus notable choices before 1990.

  • Lawsuit Seeking Reparations From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Can Move Forward, Judge Says

    Three centenarians who survived the horrific destruction of Greenwood, the city's once-prosperous Black district, appeared in court Monday to support the case.

  • Voters head to polls Tuesday for primary elections in Ohio, Indiana

    ABC News contributors Heidi Heitkamp and Barbara Comstock discuss what Democrats need to do to keep control of Congress and whether the Jan. 6 Capitol assault will impact the midterms.

  • JPM downgrades Thailand on fading tourism recovery and worsening macro conditions

    JPM said the tourism industry in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy faces several headwinds, including soaring inflation globally along with weakening consumer sentiment and foreign exchange fluctuations, as brokerage cuts its rating to "neutral" from "overweight". Thailand, one of the world's popular tourism destinations before the pandemic, was among the first nations in Asia to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors last year with limited quarantine norms, hailed at the time as a model for re-opening.

  • Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

    Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.

  • Janelle Monáe stuns in futuristic Met Gala look

    Janelle Monáe brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look. The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a glittering headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown.

  • Labour demands answers from Rishi Sunak on Russian presence of company in which wife has £400m stake

    Infosys promised to leave Moscow base after invasion of Ukraine

  • Eviction notice gone bad: Petersburg man killed while being served with papers by officers

    The victim was the only person in the house on Grant Avenue, state police said

  • Kherson region: ATO veteran Nazar Kahalniak died from torture inflicted by invaders

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022, 13:31 Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) veteran Nazar Kahalniak died from torture inflicted on him by Russian invaders in the Kherson region. Source: Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Lyudmila Denisova via Telegram Denisova's quote: "In the Kherson region, an ATO veteran from the village of Abrykosivka, Nazar Kahalniak, died from torture inflicted on him by the Russian invaders.

  • Bob Dylan Center opening in Tulsa - what to know about the new Oklahoma attraction

    The center's celebration will include a trio of concerts at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom. Mavis Staples, Patti Smith and Elvis Costello are set to play.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • U.S. Black farmers lost $326 billion worth of land in 20th century - study

    Black farmers in the United States lost roughly $326 billion worth of acreage during the 20th century, according to the first study to quantify the present-day value of that loss. Land loss is a contributor to the racial wealth gap in the United States and an issue that has marred the relationship between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and minority farmers. "Wealth and land is one way in this country that you're able to grow opportunity for your family," said Dr. Dania Francis, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts-Boston and lead author of the study published on Sunday in the American Economic Association's Papers and Proceedings journal.

  • Stocks reverse course into the close, real estate sector among biggest losers of the day

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre takes a look at today's market action and how stocks turned green before the close.

  • Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

    The U.S.-based staff will now get five days of excused, unpaid leave following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, Amazon told workers in a message it provided to Reuters. "We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies," the company said, citing the sustained easing of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines and treatments, and updated public health guidance. The changes come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a recent effort to unionize some warehouses.

  • Authorities issue warrant for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate: What we know

    The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.