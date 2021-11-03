Judge rules to unseal court records in 2017 police-custody death of Muhammad Muhaymin Jr.

Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday to unseal court records in the death of Muhammad Muhaymin Jr. while he was in Phoenix police custody in 2017. The motion was filed by the national civil rights group Muslim Advocates against the city of Phoenix.

The court ruled that on Dec. 1 certain documents of the case will be unsealed except for the ones that contain names of minors or information that cannot be disclosed to the public. Defendants will be able to file redacted versions of these documents.

The order from U.S. District Court Judge Douglas L. Rayes states that "By no later than December 1, 2021, the initially filing party shall publicly file redacted versions of the following docket entries in a manner that complies with Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 5.2."

The judge further ruled that "going forward, all parties should take special care to comply with Rule 5.2 to avoid the needless sealing of documents that easily could and should have been redacted in the first place."

Muhaymin was a Black, disabled Muslim who was unarmed and who died while being detained by Phoenix police officers after trying to bring his service dog into the bathroom at a city community center in 2017. He was 43 years old.

Police received a report that Muhaymin had assaulted an employee. The employee said this was not the case. The person who filed the report later said Muhaymin had not assaulted the employee but did not want him using the restroom.

Officers on the scene decided to detain Muhaymin after discovering he had a warrant for his arrest.

The body camera footage showed Muhaymin saying "I can't breathe" several times while officers got on top of him and held him down.

Muslim Advocates filed a petition on Oct. 8 requesting a federal judge reject the city's request to keep documents regarding the case to be sealed.

Phoenix, along with 10 officers involved, asked the federal judge to reject the group's request to unseal the documents, denying that Muhaymin's religion or race was a factor in the case.

The group also argued that the city never gave a proper reason as to why the court did not open up the trial in May to the public or the media.

In light of the most recent ruling, Muslim Advocates are "thrilled" the judge agreed to let the public access these important court records, according to a news release.

"This decision is a victory for the Muhaymin family, the press and anyone who has an interest in holding the police accountable. We hope these unsealed records shed needed light on what really happened to Muhammad Muhaymin Jr. and we hope this helps his family get the justice they deserve," Sanaa Ansari, Muslim Advocates staff attorney, said in the release.

In addition to Muslim Advocates, the court had received similar motions from The Associated Press and Lei Ann Stickney, according to court records.

