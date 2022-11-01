Judge rules on whether man convicted of shooting Hall Deputy Dixon will get a new trial

Nov. 1—The Gainesville man convicted of shooting and killing Hall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Blane Dixon in 2019 was denied a new trial after a hearing Monday, Oct. 31.

Hector Garcia-Solis, 20, was found guilty of murder among other charges in July 2021 and sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal to life in prison without the chance of parole.

He and his other two trial co-defendants facing life in prison, London Clements and Eric Velazquez, filed motions for new trial earlier this year. Clements and Velazquez, who do have a chance of parole, had their motions denied in August.

A fourth co-defendant, Brayan Omar Cruz, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a peace officer and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Dixon was trying to stop a car July 7, 2019 that was believed to be tied to a pawn shop burglary involving more than 20 stolen guns.

The four men ran from the car after a crash, and Garcia-Solis shot Dixon after the two encountered one another.

Garcia-Solis' attorney, Ralph Villani, filed his amended motion for a new trial roughly 15 minutes before the hearing was set to start Monday. In the motion, he alleged the prosecution did not reveal the deal for Cruz's testimony and that the judge should have moved the trial to another county because of pre-trial publicity.

Throughout the hearing, Villani also claimed his client's previous representation was ineffective.

Cruz's attorney, Tracy Drake, testified remotely that she reached out to the prosecution early on in the case to have her client cooperate for a better outcome, though there was never a formal offer for Cruz's testimony.

Regarding the change of venue, the prosecutors said only a couple of prospective jurors from the 600 people summoned for jury duty were excused because of pre-trial publicity.

Deal denied each of the points raised by Villani in his motion, saying he felt he had not seen anything that would have changed the outcome of the trial.