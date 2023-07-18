Judge said prosecutors 'a bit rushed' on Trump trial, vows to set trial date soon

FORT PIERCE — The federal judge tasked with overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case dealt the first blow to prosecutors Tuesday, denying their last-minute bid to partially restrict Trump and his codefendant from accessing classified evidence as they prepare for trial.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon called the effort “a bit rushed” and told prosecutors to refile their motion after first conferring with the defense attorneys. She also questioned prosecutors' proposed Dec. 11 trial date, suggesting that the complexity of the case may warrant more time for attorneys on both sides to prepare.

Cannon did not issue an order rescheduling the trial, which is tentatively set to begin Aug. 14, but promised to do so promptly. Tuesday’s hearing, the first pre-trial conference held in the classified documents case, saw lengthy debate over whether Trump’s status as a presidential candidate warranted an indefinite delay of the trial.

Cannon seemed unconvinced that it did, repeatedly prodding defense attorney Todd Blanche to counter prosecutors' proposed trial date with one of his own. He eventually landed on late November 2024 — the wake of a presidential election.

He pointed in part to the sheer amount of discovery prosecutors have yet to hand over, as well as the nationwide attention on Trump and concerns that it may prevent attorneys from finding a fair and unbiased jury.

Delaying the trial until after the election would let that attention abate, Blanche said, adding that failure to do so would give the appearance of "two leading presidential candidates squaring off in the courtroom." Justice attorney David Harbach rejected the notion, calling it "flat out false."

"He should be treated like anyone else,” Harbach told Cannon. “In short, Mr. Trump is not the president; he is a defendant indicted by a grand jury.”

Cannon steered attorneys away from discussion of Trump's popularity in the news and directed them instead toward legal issues regarding the volume of discovery. She had no patience for attorneys on either side hedging their answers to her questions, often interrupting them when they began to veer and nudging them back on track.

Trump did not attend the hearing on Tuesday but made headlines from afar, confirming that he is a "target" of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In a written statement, Trump said Special Counsel Jack Smith has given him four days to appear before a grand jury. He did not say what charges may be pending.

A congressional committee that probed the violence that day recommended charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.

Trump's co-defendant and aide Walt Natua did attend the hearing in Fort Peirce Tuesday. Both he and Trump have pleaded not guilty to the 38-count indictment that accuses them of keeping national defense records after leaving the White House and conspiring to conceal them from investigators.

Nauta sat between defense attorneys Sasha Dadan and Stanley Woodward while Trump’s attorneys argued that the public attention focused on Trump would preclude them from selecting a fair an unbiased jury. Prosecutors pushed back, maintaining that Trump is “no different” than any other defendant.

“Our view is he should be treated like anyone else,” Justice attorney David Harbach told Cannon. “In short, Mr. Trump is not the president; he is a defendant indicted by a grand jury.”

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanch disagreed.

“This is not a standard case,” he told Cannon, calling the prosecutors’ argument “intellectually dishonest.”

Timing for a trial on the documents case is critical as the political clock ticks toward the 2024 election cycle. Iowa Republicans have set Jan. 15 as the date for their starting line caucus. Super Tuesday is slated for early March.

The case has already seen several scheduling setbacks.

Nauta's weekslong search for counsel prevented him from being arraigned alongside Trump on June 13. Two weeks later, his canceled flight to Miami from New Jersey, as well as his continued search for a local attorney, caused a magistrate judge to postpone a second arraignment, scheduled for June 27.

Fort Pierce attorney Sasha Dadan joined Nauta's legal team hours before his July 6 arraignment, dispelling speculation that it might be delayed a third time.

U.S. Navy veteran Walt Nauta who has served as an aide to Donald Trump in the White House and at his Palm Beach estate, and Florida criminal attorney Sasha Dadan and leave at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse after his arraignment, Tuesday, July 6, 2023, in Miami.

Tuesday's proceeding was routine for cases involving classified information but notable for being Cannon's first time hearing arguments in the case. The Trump-appointee's random selection to oversee the classified documents case made her the subject of intense scrutiny in June, with many pointing to a ruling she issued last year in a lawsuit Trump brought against the Justice Department.

The ruling drew praise from Trump supporters and criticism from legal experts who called it overly preferential to the former president. An appellate court later reversed her order, rebuking Cannon for issuing a ruling she lacked the legal authority to make.

Trump praised Cannon in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, saying he is "very proud" to have appointed her.

"She’s very smart and very strong and loves our country,” Trump said. “We need judges that love our country so they do the right thing.”

Capitol attack: Donald Trump target in Jan. 6 investigation, predicts arrest and indictment in Jack Smith probe

Cannon previously decided that legal proceedings in Trump documents case will be held at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. Courthouse in Fort Pierce but said they may be moved to another federal courthouse in the Southern District of Florida if need be.

The Fort Pierce courthouse draws jurors from a random selection of registered voters from Martin, Indian River, Highlands, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties.

Those counties enlist jury pools from localities where GOP registered voters predominate and which voted in favor of Trump in the 2020 presidential contest. Trump won Florida's prized 29 electoral votes, although he lost nationwide to President Joe Biden.

Classified records case: You won't see pictures from inside Trump's federal trial in Fort Pierce. Here's why.

Nonetheless, Tuesday’s hearing drew none of the clamor and crowds that marked Trump’s arraignment in Miami last month. Reporters began lining up outside the courthouse at 7 a.m., though the line never stretched beyond the courthouse’s perimeter.

A sign in front of a nearby steakhouse greeted the former president who did not attend the proceedings.

“President Trump, Fort Peirce welcomes you,” the placard read.

Lynn Rowe, 68, of Fort Pierce parked behind the downtown federal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon in an effort to see Trump.

“I was just hoping to catch a glimpse,” she said.

The former president instead was expected to be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a televised town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

As 2024 race looms, indictments seem to both help, hurt Trump politically

Trump's legal challenges, including a potential third indictment, are decisive factors at the moment in the race for the GOP nomination, according to Trump and political watchers.

The former president and others have noted that since the indictments were filed, first in New York in the spring and then in June in Miami, Trump's lead among Republican voters has widened.

Over the weekend, Trump hailed his straw poll win at the Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach in a social-media post in which he cited the final tally giving him 85.7% of the votes.

But while GOP voter surveys show him as a clear favorite a month ahead of the first debate, and six months before the Iowa caucus, general polls show him losing favor with the overall U.S. population.

The political website FiveThirtyEight now registers Trump with a 56.3% unfavorable rating against a 40% favorable rating. The 16.3 percentage point gap has been widening since Trump was first charged in the case related to a hush money payment to an adult film actress in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

The difference between his favorable and unfavorable ratings is up 4.2 points, or 33%, since March 1, among all voters.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge Cannon said prosecutors 'a bit rushed' on Trump trial