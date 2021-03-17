Judge who said QAnon Shaman 'blatantly lied' during '60 Minutes' interview released 2 new videos disproving shaman's claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chansley 2
Jacob Chansley on the Capitol grounds during the July 6 pro-Trump insurrection. Screenshot

  • The court released two new videos Tuesday depicting protesters swarming the Capitol on January 6.

  • The footage appears to debunk claims made by the QAnon Shaman that officers "waved" protesters in.

  • The "Shaman's" lawyer said he was suspicious the videos had been released only after the hearing.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

One week after a federal judge decided Jacob Chansley would remain in jail until his trial, the court has released two new videos that appear to disprove one of Chansley's claims about his participation in the January 6 insurrection.

In a jailhouse interview with "60 Minutes+" earlier this month, the self-described QAnon Shaman, his lawyer, and his mother all repeated the claim that Chansley had only entered the Capitol because police officers had "waved" protesters in, signaling to Chansley that the move was "acceptable."

But in a March 8 motion remanding Chansley into custody, Judge Royce Lamberth skewered Chansley's story, saying the 33-year-old "blatantly lied" about his alleged invitation into the building and referenced video footage obtained by the government that Lamberth said disproved Chansley's claims about Capitol police officers.

"Not only is [Chansley] unable to offer evidence substantiating his claim that he was waved into the Capitol, but evidence submitted by the government proves this claim false," Lamberth wrote. "A video submitted by the government captures protesters breaking through the windows of the Capitol building."

On Tuesday, the court released that footage.

The two videos, first obtained by Law & Crime, depict the chaos inside and outside the US Capitol on January 6 as a pro-Trump mob appears to accost Capitol Police officers and eventually begins smashing the windows to enter the federal building en masse.

Chansley 3
Jacob Chansley standing on scaffolding outside the Capitol building on January 6. Screenshot

In the first video, Chansley can be seen standing on scaffolding in the air, holding an American flag as the crowd chants "stop the steal." Chansley is easily identifiable in both videos by his outfit, which includes red, white, and blue face paint, a horned headdress, and his bare chest.

The second video depicts a similar mob near the building, screaming "this is our country!" The protesters begin banging on the windows until they shatter and then start climbing through to enter the building. At the same time, Chansley and several others can be seen entering the building through a door.

It is unclear how or when the doors were opened.

Chansley 4
Jacob Chansley entering the US Capitol with a mob of pro-Trump protesters on January 6, 2021. Screenshot

There don't appear to be any police officers or security guards near the door as the crowd storms in, and no officers can be seen in the video waving protesters in.

"The government's video shows that [Chansley] blatantly lied during his interview with '60 Minutes+' when he said that police officers waved him into the building," Lamberth wrote. "Further this video confirms [Chansley] did not...enter, as defense counsel represents, in the 'third wave' of the breach. To the contrary, he quite literally spearheaded it."

Chansley's lawyer, Al Watkins, however, told Insider Tuesday that "it is strongly suggested the videos are one dimensional."

"Subsequent scrutiny of the video footage (including the The New Yorker video specifically cited by the Government) has given rise to the identification of numerous ambiguities, irregularities, inconsistencies, timeline issues and concern about the assertions of the Government about the actions of Mr. Chansley based on the Government's video footage," Watkins said in a statement.

Watkins also issued a request for members of the public to "provide any video footage which depicts the Shaman in or around the Capitol on January 6, 2021," and has set up an email address for the public to send any evidence, according to the outlet.

The Arizona-native is facing six charges and up to 20 years in prison over his role in the riot. In addition to accusations that he illegally trespassed when breaching the Capitol, court records claim Chansley also clashed with Capitol police officers, went into the Senate chamber, and left a note on then-Vice President Mike Pence's dais saying "it's only a matter of time, justice is coming."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 2 traditional dishes made easy for St. Patrick's Day from an Irish chef

    Chef Daniel Lambert let "Good Morning America" in on a common misconception about one of the dishes traditionally made on March 17. "Corned beef and cabbage is the American way, but bacon and cabbage is the Irish way," Lambert said.

  • Exclusive: TikTok considers introducing group chat feature this year - sources

    Video-sharing platform TikTok may launch a group messaging feature this year, people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, putting the Chinese-owned app in more direct competition with social media rivals such as Facebook. Group messaging is part of owner ByteDance's plan to develop TikTok into more of a "social interactions app", one of the sources said. The feature has been part of the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, since 2019.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals to buy this weekend

    Amazon deals to add to your cart this weekend include the JBL Clip 3, the Magic Bullet blender 11-piece blender set and more.

  • Mother of baby shot in the head by police speaks out: 'My son didn't deserve this'

    Daisha Smalls was pumping gas March 3 when police officers chasing a robbery suspect shot into her car, injuring her 1-year-old baby.

  • Raleigh police to investigate officers’ response to Bragg Street fights, chief says

    “You guys sent two cops out here. They’re just sitting out here doing nothing,” one 911 caller said.

  • Adult Swim Chief Warns That ‘Roaring ‘20s’ May Lead To Dip In Content Consumption – SXSW

    Adult Swim is one of the longest-running purveyors of adult animation and President Michael Ouweleen talked up the medium’s ability to produce new content during Covid. But the Turner veteran also warned that broadcasters and platforms may face a drop in viewing once the pandemic is over as a result of increased social activity. “Coming […]

  • Column: Why I'm not wholeheartedly celebrating Oscar's 'historic first' for female directors

    Every historic 'first' reminds us of the long history of 'none' — it's the first time in 92 years that two women have been nominated for directing.

  • Sailing: Team New Zealand savour America's Cup triumph in home waters

    Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday, wrapping up a 7-3 victory over challenger Luna Rossa to savour a triumphant defence of the 'Auld Mug' in sparkling home waters off the coast of Auckland. TNZ helmsman Peter Burling soaked up his second America's Cup triumph, having reclaimed sport's oldest international trophy with a 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA at the 2017 match in Bermuda. The 30-year-old Olympic champion sprayed his team mates with champagne as they celebrated on deck after delivering the country its fourth America's Cup.

  • Seahawks will not be tendering restricted free agent Shaquem Griffin

    The Seattle Seahawks won't be tendering restricted free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who will then become unrestricted at the deadline.

  • Did the Trump White House Create a Batshit Report on Dominion Voting?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos via Getty/APIt was billed as an “an explosive report” on the “foreign ties” of election technology company Dominion Voting Systems that Donald Trump’s legal team was sending to state legislators to give them “a rundown” of supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election. But despite the Trump team’s apparent eagerness to tout the report and its claims in December 2020, three months later nobody seems to want to cop to authoring it.Katherine Friess, the Trump legal team volunteer whose name is on the cover page of the report, titled “Dominion Voting Systems Overview 12/2/20,” and in metadata embedded in the document, says she had nothing to do with it. Friess and Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police chief under former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a volunteer with the Trump legal team, say the report was sent to the legal team by a then-White House aide to former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. The former senior Trump official refused multiple opportunities to comment on the record for this story.The difficulty in identifying an author for a report which Trump’s team once seemed happy to brag about underscores the extent to which the looming threat of lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems has cast a pall over veterans of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Dominion have filed $1.3 billion lawsuits against Trump personal lawyer Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and pillow magnate Mike Lindell for their alleged defamation of the company’s voting software, with more suits reportedly on the way.Senior Trump campaign officials including the former president and legal team chief Giuliani publicly aired since debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion, from nonexistent ties to Venezuela to fake “deleted” votes. But Friess and Kerik’s claims that a Trump administration aide shared the report with the campaign’s legal team suggests the White House was even more involved in the effort to raise questions about Dominion’s products.The Dominion report first surfaced publicly in early December in an article on the Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump conspiracy site. The story claimed that the Trump campaign was using the document to brief state legislators on their claims of voter fraud. The report describes itself “an overview” of Dominion Voting Systems’ “history, executives, vote manipulation ability and design” and “foreign ties,” and repeats a number of claims that have since been discredited, including that Dominion has ties to “several state-run Venezuelan software and telecommunications companies” and that the company’s products use software from another election technology firm, Smartmatic.Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election LossFriess’ name appears on the cover page and metadata embedded in a PDF uploaded to Archive.org linked to by The Gateway Pundit. In an email to The Daily Beast, Friess insisted that she had nothing to do with the report and didn’t know how her name came to be on the document.“I did not have anything whatsoever to do with the research, writing or production of the Dominion report. I have no idea how my name came to be on a cover page for it, who did that, or why,” Friess told The Daily Beast, claiming that the report was “disseminated” by a member of Navarro’s team.Kerik, who was pardoned by Trump for a host of felony charges and later aided the Trump legal team in its crusade to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory, said Friess wasn’t involved with the production of the Dominion report. “It was actually sent to the mayor’s legal team by [a person with] Peter Navarro’s office [on] 11/29, however, I’m not sure [Peter] saw it before we received it.”Kerik continued, “It is my belief that Navarro did not see it, and I don’t believe he authored it. However, it was sent to me and the legal team via a then-White House aide who worked for Peter.”In a phone call Monday, Kerik read The Daily Beast the email that the “then-White House aide” sent on Nov. 29, but he declined to name who sent it. The Daily Beast has since confirmed that the sender was indeed an official who worked in the Trump White House.Kerik worked alongside Giuliani on the Trump legal team collecting affidavits alleging irregularities in the 2020 election and “liaising with people who wanted to discuss the issue with the president or mayor,” he said. Kerik added that Friess “had never met Giuliani or the president prior to coming in and volunteering to assist in the legal effort. I was the one who introduced her to the mayor. I was in the White House with her the first time she met [Trump], and that was a meeting with Giuliani and [others].”Navarro, a staunch Trump loyalist, also authored three documents, collectively dubbed “The Navarro Report” (“The Immaculate Deception,” “The Art of the Steal,” and “Yes, President Trump Won’), which erroneously alleged widespread voter fraud and irregularities that tipped the election from Trump to Biden.Friess made news recently when her name surfaced as part of a visit by a Giuliani-linked forensic team that traveled to Antrim County, Michigan, in November to copy voter data in connection with a local lawsuit against county officials. The Record Eagle reported that Friess “bragged” about having recently dined with Trump and Rudy Giuliani to local officials, but Friess says she’s never had dinner with Trump and “certainly” has “never claimed to have done so.”Friess says she joined the Trump legal team as “a volunteer attorney, to ensure election integrity, like hundreds of other volunteer attorneys across the country.”According to Kerik, she “assisted in the preparation of legal documents, interviews, and reviewed affidavits; and coordinated travel, legislative hearings and meetings, as directed by the mayor or myself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • It Won't Be Long Now! In the Heights Debuts Two New Trailers Showing Off the Fun to Come

    The forthcoming movie will hit theaters and stream on HBO Max simultaneously on June 18

  • 2 men charged in connection with assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after January 6 siege

    Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are accused of using bear spray on Sicknick and two other officers during the Capitol siege.

  • What is the US doing with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

    As Europe responds to fallout from blood-clotting claims, the United States remains unwilling to share tens of millions of doses stockpiled

  • Zendaya Looks Back on the 2015 Giuliana Rancic Controversy: ‘That’s How Change Happens’

    “It made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?”

  • China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

    Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for the use of facial recognition technology on visitors to their outlets in possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year. The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark World Consumer Rights Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands. Facial recognition is used by China’s government as part of a surveillance network to monitor the public through millions of video cameras.

  • Editorial: No, we’re not letting up: Release the full Jussie Smollett report

    In Chicago, two Cook County judges connected to the Jussie Smollett case face weighty decisions. The circumstances are poles apart, but the goal should be the same — justice that’s fair and transparent and rebuilds public trust. The TV actor was charged in early 2019 with faking a hate crime against himself, with the help of two other men. A month later, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx ...

  • Belichick snaps up another former Eagles Super Bowl hero

    Agholor is heading to Foxboro. By: Reuben Frank

  • Deutsche cuts euro area 2021 GDP forecast; ups U.S., UK, India

    Deutsche Bank has slashed 2021 economic growth forecasts for the euro area by a whole percentage point, citing spillover of the ongoing pandemic-linked activity restrictions but it upped predictions for Britain, the United States and India. "UK's excellent vaccination programme should see restrictions phased out gradually over the first half of the year, resulting in a very strong Q2 and robust Q3," Deutsche said, adding this would take the economy to around 98% of its pre-pandemic GDP level. For the United States, Deutsche raised its forecast to 6.6% growth, a sharp jump from 4% it saw in November.

  • How Much Is Coach Tom Izzo Worth?

    Tom Izzo is the head coach for the Michigan State University NCAA men's college basketball team, the Spartans. With a salary of $3 million per season, he has garnered a net worth of $13 million,...

  • Maria Bakalova Talks About the Difficulty She Faced Filming ‘Borat’

    Coming from a background of drama, this was one of the actress's most difficult roles.