Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other Trump campaign lawyers over failed lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A federal judge on Wednesday sanctioned attorneys including Sidney Powell, an ex-campaign lawyer for former President Trump who spread baseless conspiracy theories, over an unsuccessful lawsuit that attempted to overturn Michigan’s 2020 election results.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Linda Parker formally requested a disciplinary body to investigate whether Powell and the other pro-Trump lawyers, including Lin Wood, should be disbarred for filing the lawsuit, which she said "abused the well-established rules applicable to the litigation process by proffering claims not backed by law."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Parker last December dropped the lawsuit that alleged widespread fraud in the state because she found that it was based on “speculation and conjecture," according to AP.

  • Parker required that Powell, Wood and the other lawyers pay the legal fees associated with the lawsuit and attend classes on the ethical requirements for filing lawsuits.

What they're saying: "It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election," Parker wrote in an order on Wednesday.

  • "It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here," she added.

  • "This lawsuit should never have been filed. The State Defendants and the Intervenor-Defendants should never have had to defend it."

The big picture: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney, was suspended from practicing law in New York after he made false statements about the 2020 election to courts, lawmakers and the public.

  • Powell, Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also face multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuits from Dominion, a voting equipment company. The lawsuits allege that the pro-Trump figures made false claims of election fraud that defamed Dominion.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit last November was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican voters who wanted Parker to decertify Michigan’s results and impound voting machines.

  • Judge reprimands Sidney Powell, other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump, and suggested they might deserve to lose their law licenses. In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers, including Powell and prominent litigator Lin Wood, should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before suing.

  • Donald Trump Is Now Focusing His Efforts on Getting Back Access to His YouTube Account

    Despite promising to start his own social media platform, it looks like Donald Trump is trying to find a way back to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter by going to court. It turns out that not having a social media presence to get his political message out is hurting his voter base. The former president is […]

  • Kentucky man convicted in killing after governor's pardon

    A man pardoned by Kentucky's former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing has been convicted for the same slaying in federal court after a two-week trial. Federal prosecutors brought charges against Patrick Baker after he was released from prison when former Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him on his way out of office in 2019. Baker's family had political connections to Bevin, including hosting a fundraiser for the one-term governor.

  • Judge rules that Sidney Powell and Lin Wood engaged in 'historic and profound abuse' of legal system, approves punishment

    A US federal judge said the pro-Trump attorneys' lawsuit was "abusive" and aimed at undermining democracy.

  • McCarthy blames Schiff for focusing on impeachment over Afghanistan intelligence

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for creating a “failure” by focusing on impeachment investigations against former President Donald Trump rather than on providing oversight on intelligence about the Taliban's influence in Afghanistan.

  • Rittenhouse lawyer: Defense donors none of state's business

    Attorney Mark Richards was responding to a motion filed by prosecutors last week requesting a list of people who donated cash to help Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings in Kenosha last summer. Following Rittenhouse's arrest, conservatives who portrayed him as an American patriot contributed millions of dollars to his legal defense fund and enabled him to post $2 million bail. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said he needed to make sure people in the potential juror pool in Rittenhouse's trial aren’t among those donors.

  • 2 cybercrime moves businesses oppose

    CEOs know ransomware and other cybercrimes are a growing threat. But can't the government handle it?

  • Jan. 6 committee issues sweeping records requests to federal agencies

    The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection sent letters to eight federal agencies on Wednesday with sweeping requests for information and records on what role Trump administration officials might have played in the attack.

  • Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, who is one of two prosecutors on the case, told The Associated Press that “there won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,” but he declined to discuss further details of the arrangement. The plea will be entered Thursday, when Ravnsborg’s trial was scheduled to begin, he said.

  • In California recall, Newsom's top GOP challenger, Larry Elder, shakes up campaign amid abuse claims

    With California's recall election officially underway, Governor Gavin Newsom has just three weeks left to convince voters to let him keep his job. His top Republican challenger, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, is facing controversies and shaking up his campaign team. Politico's California Playbook senior writer Carla Marinucci joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on this unpredictable campaign.

  • DOJ brands Chinese-owned U.S. newspaper a foreign agent

    The Justice Department has forced a major Chinese-owned newspaper's U.S. subsidiary to register as a foreign agent, records show.Why it matters: The DOJ has stepped up scrutiny of foreign-owned media in recent years, and its demand that Sing Tao U.S. register as a foreign agent comes amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing over the latter's influence efforts in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: Sing T

  • ‘Tragically killed’: Florida residents want answers after lost dog is run over by school bus

    Some residents in Coral Park, Florida, are up in arms regarding the death of a runaway dog earlier this week.

  • Florida COVID update: 26,203 more cases reported, state hospitalizations increase

    Florida reported 26,203 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

    Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told the superintendent on Tuesday to require most students to wear masks, and agreed with her recommendation to keep the mandate through Oct. 30. The district began its school year this month with a parental opt-out, but a surge in students across the Orlando area testing positive for COVID-19 has disrupted classes.

  • Gov. Kathy Hochul removes Cuomo administration staffers implicated in sexual harassment report

    Newly sworn-in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's cleaned house and removed individuals who allegedly contributed to a culture that allowed for sexual harassment under her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo officially left office this week after a report by the New York Attorney General's Office released earlier this month alleged he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo has repeatedly denied claims of sexual harassment and said he was resigning to prevent the distraction of an impeachment trial, though he was certain he would win.

  • Conservative hoaxers face $5.1M fine for election robocalls

    Two conservative hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine for allegedly making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners' consent in the 2020 election. The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman's lobbying firm would be the largest ever for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The men already face criminal charges in multiple states over allegedly organizing 85,000 robocalls that falsely warned people in predominantly Black areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan that information gleaned from mail-in ballots could lead to their arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination.

  • Rutgers defensive back Peyton Powell says he's transferring due to school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    Citing the university's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students, Peyton Powell said Tuesday on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

  • A Florida dad accused of attacking a high school student over a school mask policy has been arrested and charged with child abuse

    Dan Bauman and his 10th grade daughter have reportedly been defying Broward County Schools' mask mandate since it was implemented earlier this month.

  • Blinken: 4,500 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan, up to 1,500 are still waiting to get out

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that when the U.S. began its emergency evacuation operation from Kabul on Aug. 14, “there were as many as 6,000 U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who wanted to leave.”