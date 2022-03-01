Judge in Sarah Palin case defends handling of New York Times trial

FILE PHOTO: Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times, in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate
  • Jed S. Rakoff
    United States federal judge

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday forcefully defended his handling of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin's defamation trial against the New York Times including his decision to dismiss her case while jurors were still deliberating.

"Sarah Palin wholly failed to prove her case even to the minimum standard required by law," U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said in the first sentence of his 68-page decision.

Rakoff's decision came two weeks after a jury found the Times and its former editorial page editor James Bennet not liable to Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate.

Palin, 58, had sued over a June 2017 editorial about gun control that incorrectly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting.

After 1-1/2 days of deliberations without a verdict, Rakoff told lawyers outside jurors' presence that he would dismiss Palin's case because she had not offered clear and convincing evidence that the Times acted with "actual malice."

That timing proved problematic because some jurors received "push" notifications on their cellphones about Rakoff's plan.

Some later told the judge's clerk it had no effect on their deliberations, which lasted another few hours.

"The court knows of no reason why the highly conscientious citizens who served as jurors in this case would be so firm that they were unaffected by this information unless it were true," wrote the judge, who has overseen more than 300 jury trials.

Rakoff said "no party objected in the slightest" to letting jurors keep deliberating after he ruled against Palin, and noted how he admonished jurors to "turn away" if they learned what he did.

"The more fundamental point," he added, "is that any effect the push notifications may have had is legally irrelevant."

Kenneth Turkel, a lawyer for Palin, declined to comment.

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an email: "We remain confident that the judge and jury decided the case fairly and correctly."

Analysts view Palin's case as a test of New York Times v. Sullivan, a 1964 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing the "actual malice" standard for public figures to prove defamation.

To win, public figures must show that news media knowingly published false information or had reckless disregard for the truth.

On Monday, Palin's lawyers confirmed they would seek to throw out the verdict, get a new trial and disqualify Rakoff from the case.

Their legal arguments are due by March 15, with the Times scheduled to reply by March 29.

The June 14, 2017, Times editorial addressed gun control and lamented the rise of incendiary political rhetoric.

It followed a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia, where Republican U.S. congressman Steve Scalise was among the wounded.

One of Bennet's colleagues had prepared a draft editorial that referred to the January 2011 shooting in Arizona that killed six and wounded Democratic U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Bennet inserted incorrect language that said "the link to political incitement was clear" between the Arizona shooting and a map from Palin's political action committee putting Giffords and 19 other Democrats under crosshairs.

The Times corrected the editorial the next morning.

Palin was the late Senator John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election, and was Alaska's governor from 2006 to 2009.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Formula One Cancels On Russia

    Wars have their consequences…

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls 'pill mill' doctors' opioid convictions

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with the circumstances under which doctors can be convicted of operating as drug dealers under the cover of their medical practices to illegally distribute opioid painkillers and other dangerous narcotics. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, of lower court rulings upholding their convictions on narcotics violations and related crimes stemming from what prosecutors called the misuse of medical licenses to engage in drug trafficking. Lawyers for Ruan, who practiced in Alabama, and Kahn, who practiced in Arizona and then Wyoming, complained to the justices that jurors convicted the doctors of unlawfully dispensing massive amounts of opioids through "pill mill" clinics without having to weigh whether they had a "good faith" reason to believe their prescriptions were medically valid.

  • D.C. mayor's WhatsApp use spurs stronger public records law

    The D.C. Council unanimously approved new rules on Tuesday to preserve government communications made on WhatsApp, after an Axios investigation found that the use of the messaging app in the administration of Mayor Muriel Bowser raises public records concerns.Why it matters: The bill emphasizes messages on such platforms should be retained, and it forbids the use of a feature that can auto-delete messages.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up fast: W

  • Letter: Remembering former Savannah Police Major Willie Williams

    In a letter to the editor, Bill lyght writes about former Savannah Police Chief Willie Williams, who passed away last week.

  • Ukrainian ambassador to attend Biden's State of the Union

    Ambassador Oksana Markarova will be among the guests of first lady Jill Biden, the White House announced.

  • Steer Clear of This Social Media Stock in March

    Russia is targeting the social media name amid its invasion of Ukraine

  • Red Cross president says he is optimistic about possible POW visits in Ukraine

    The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters on Tuesday that he was "cautiously positive" that the aid agency would gain access to Ukrainian and Russian troops detained in the context of the conflict. Peter Maurer, ICRC President, said that this was based on a "good understanding" of the neutral aid agency's work from his discussions with senior officials on both sides of the nearly week-old conflict.

  • Analysis-Russian ransomware attacks on Ukraine muted by leaks, insurance woes

    Warnings that pro-Russian ransomware gangs would snarl networks in Ukraine and its allies have so far failed to materialise amid disarray among the criminal underworld often behind such attacks and fears insurers would not pay out. Conti, one of the most notorious Russia-based cybercrime groups known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies, announced its "full support" for the government of President Vladimir Putin last week - a position it later walked back as they themselves became victims of a leak. The secret chats were leaked by a Ukrainian cybersecurity researcher, according to Vitali Kremez, the chief executive of Florida-based cybersecurity firm AdvIntel, and Alex Holden, the founder of Wisconsin-based Hold Security.

  • The Underwear Olympics are here. How to watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

    With the Browns in full offseason mode, the team has it sights set on the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here's how you can follow along.

  • McConnell rejects NRSC chair Rick Scott's tax pitch

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly swatted down a controversial tax proposal pitched by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in an unusual airing of private tensions between the two senior Republicans. Driving the news: Standing before a crowd of reporters at the Capitol, Tuesday afternoon, McConnell sentenced the Scott plan to death. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"W

  • Facebook and Instagram cut the reach of Russian state media

    Meta confirmed Tuesday that it is limiting the spread of content shaped by the Russian government across its platforms. The company will suppress the algorothmic spread of content shared by Russian state-linked Facebook pages and Instagram accounts and downrank posts containing links to those outlets. In a Twitter post, Meta Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher added that the company will begin attaching new labels to content linking to Russian state-affiliated outlets "in the days ahead" to provide users more context before they click through to those sites or share the links.

  • Art show plans for 14th year

    Art show plans for 14th year

  • Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor

    Indiana lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, sending it to the governor to decide whether it will become law. The state Senate voted 32-18 largely along party lines in favor of the proposal that opponents argue is unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. If Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signs the bill into law, Indiana would join at least 10 other GOP-led states that have adopted such bans. Holcomb told reporters last week that he would wait to see the final version before making a decision.

  • Live Updates | Armed shooter reported in a building at the center of Hanford nuclear site

    Employees said they were being told to “prepare to run, hide or fight.”

  • Prosecutors seek delay in criminal case against Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias

    Prosecutors are asking for more time in the criminal case against suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

  • Nashville area basketball top performers: Ta'Mia Scott surpasses 2,000 career points

    A look at the top area basketball performances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of Week 16.

  • Queen Elizabeth holds virtual audiences after COVID-19 symptoms

    Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra. The queen canceled several sessions last week, so the ones held Tuesday suggest she is recovering.

  • Ukraine says 5 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower

    STORY: Video showed the television building rocked by explosion. Footage released by Ukraine's emergency services showed firefighters battling the blaze in the aftermath. Russia's defense ministry said its forces would strike targets in Kyiv used by Ukraine's security service and also communications sites. It warned residents near such sites to leave their homes, while giving no information about where in the city of three million people those targets were located.Speaking in a heavily guarded government compound in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway.In a joint interview with Reuters and CNN, Zelenskiy also urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's airforce, something the military alliance has ruled out.

  • UPDATE: Memphis Community Schools will return to school Wednesday after threat found

    A threat was found written on a toilet paper dispenser at Memphis Jr./Sr. High School. There is no evidence it was a credible threat.

  • Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences

    Queen Elizabeth felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and following the cancellation of other similar events last week. Despite cancelling some events she continued with light duties after testing positive. Last week she spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.