Judge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trial

Mar. 2—A local bail bonds company is out $60,000 as a Manhattan man with three pending court cases remains missing.

Riley County Judge John Bosch on Tuesday issued a bond forfeiture to Gatsche Bail Bonds for $60,000 after John Logan Leroy Galloway, 29, didn't appear for his jury trial in November.

When using a bail bond company, defendants typically pay 10% of a bond to get released from jail. When a defendant misses court dates, a judge can require the company to pay the outstanding bail.

Karen Medlin of Gatsche Bail Bonds told Bosch that they think Galloway is in California and requested another 30 days to locate Galloway.

Galloway has three pending cases in Riley County District Court and failed to appear for his jury trial last November.

The three court cases against him span from July 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020. In total, Galloway is charged with four counts of theft, two counts of attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, theft by deception, non-residential burglary and criminal trespass.

During the time period, prosecutors said Galloway stole tools, camping equipment, credit cards, prescription medication, money and a fuel credit card. They said he broke into multiple houses, a car and a non-dwelling unit in both successful and unsuccessful attempts to steal.

In November after Galloway failed to appear for trial, Riley County police put out a statement with his photo saying they were looking for him.