Judge says defense robust, then sentences Ossining man to 16 to life for machete attack

By most accounts, Daniel Harnick provided a robust defense for Reinaldo Perez at his assault trial in the machete attack on a man in Ossining.

He convinced a jury not to convict on the top charge, first-degree assault; he fought to call witnesses to address the victim's prior acts of violence; and he tried to get the second-degree assault conviction overturned because some of those witnesses were not allowed to testify.

But there he was at sentencing Thursday asking to be relieved as Perez's lawyer, saying he hadn't done enough to defend him.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty, who presided over the trial, was having none of it, "I don't believe you were anywhere close to ineffective," McCarty said in denying the motion. "In fact to the contrary."

McCarty then sentenced the 38-year-old Perez to 16 years to life in state prison, splitting the difference between Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Strongin's request for 20 years and Harnick's plea for the minimum 12 years.

Perez and the victim got into an argument on July 19, 2021 at Snowden Park after the victim made vulgar remarks about Perez's girlfriend. The following day, Perez left a note on the victim's car on Croton Avenue, apologizing for damaging it and providing his phone number.

When the victim called, Perez told him he'd come by. Moments later, he emerged from the bushes with a machete and attacked him, nearly severing the man's arm.

The jury rejected Perez's claim that he was defending himself when the man came at him with a baseball bat.

Ineffectiveness of counsel arguments are usually made by appellate lawyers not the trial lawyers themselves. Harnick said he had failed to ask that the jury be allowed to consider a misdemeanor assault charge. And he said he had made the mistake of raising with the prosecution the presence of a baseball bat in the victim's car - which Strongin then effectively used against Perez because there was no evidence the bat had been wielded by the victim.

McCarty said Thursday that there was no view of the evidence that would have justified the misdemeanor charge considering the extent of the victim's injuries, which included a severed bone, a severed artery and severed tendons and nerves.

The second-degree assault charge carried a maximum prison term of seven years. But because Perez had two prior violent felony convictions, one for a home-invasion burglary and the other for a gunpoint robbery, he faced a maximum 25 years to life in prison.

A first-degree assault conviction would have subjected Perez to a significantly higher minimum sentence.

Harnick said Perez's earlier convictions stemmed from a hardscrabble life growing up in Yonkers the youngest of six sons of a single mother. When he was paroled following his latest conviction, Harnick said, he moved to Ossining and had turned his life around, working as a roofer, raising his girlfriend's two children and one they shared and having no further contact with law enforcement until an "extreme overreaction to a problem that came to Mr. Perez' doorstep."

"His life over the past years indicates this man doesn't need to be incapacitated (by more than the minimum)," Harnick argued. "He honestly and earnestly has changed."

But Strongin cited the premeditated nature of the attack and that Perez was still on parole when it happened. The judge called the crime "barbaric and vicious" and that Perez's "gross overreaction to a minor argument" raised questions about his dangerousness to society.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man sentenced for Ossining machete attack as lawyer tries to depart