Judge says ex-O'Donnell teacher's reprehensible conduct warrants 20-year sentence

U.S. District Judge James Hendrix told Nicholas Bueno that his unyielding, persistent and reprehensible attempts at grooming a teenage student last year showed that he was a dangerous predator who deserved a lengthy prison sentence.

Hendrix last week handed down a 20-year sentence to the former O'Donnell science teacher and head boys basketball coach at a sentencing hearing. He also gave Bueno three, 10-year prison sentences that will run concurrently with the 20-year sentence.

The hearing was set after a six-hour bench trial in June that ended with Hendrix finding him guilty of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Before the trial, Bueno pleaded guilty to three counts of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Bueno faced a statutory sentence of 10 years to life in prison on the enticement charge and up to 10 years in prison each for the remaining counts.

However, a pre-sentencing report that factored in Bueno's minimal criminal history and other mitigating issues, provided the court a guideline range of 188 to 235 months in prison.

Investigating reported child abuse

The case against Bueno stemmed from an investigation by the Lynn County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety that began in October 2022 when O'Donnell ISD officials learned Bueno had sent a student inappropriate text messages.

Investigators met with the student and her mother and learned that Bueno, who was in his first year at O'Donnell ISD, asked the girl for her cell phone number as they rode a school bus home from Nazareth after a football game a month before.

The messages stopped when school officials learned of it. The girl told police Bueno deleted the messages from her phone, but since the iPhone operating system allows users to recover deleted content, investigators restored the messages.

Prosecutors noted during the bench trial that Bueno sent the freshman girl around 1,750 text messages over the course of 22 days.

Investigators found nearly a monthlong string of inappropriate and explicit messages Bueno sent the girl, including two photos of Bueno's genitalia. They also found a video Bueno sent the girl in which he can be seen performing a sexual act.

Bueno also asked the 14-year-old to send him nude photos.

Investigators spoke with Bueno, who initially denied communicating with the girl outside school. However, he ultimately admitted to it after he was confronted with the recovered messages.

Bueno pleaded not guilty to the enticement charge.

His attorney, Jacob Austin Blizzard of Abilene, argued Bueno never took a "substantial step" toward initiating physical sexual contact, which is an element of the enticement charge. He argued that because Bueno and the victim never planned a specific time and place for in-person sexual contact, a substantial step could not be proven.

However, prosecutors argued the evidence, taken as a whole, showed Bueno's intent.

The girl testified that during another bus ride after a football game, Bueno put his foot under the girl's blanket and rubbed her thigh with his foot.

She said Bueno asked her to come to his classroom alone on multiple occasions and asked her to come to lunch with him the same day he sent her the explicit video. She did not go with him and said she believed Bueno would have attempted to have physical sexual contact with her during the lunch.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard from Bueno's family and friends who described him as a dedicated husband, father and son and a respectful and godly man.

Bueno's father described his son to the court as a "terrific father, son and husband" who never did drugs or abused alcohol and worked hard to accomplish his goals. He said his son wasn't the monster people were making him out to be.

"He just made a horrible mistake, and he has suffered from it," he said.

Bueno's wife asked the court for mercy, saying she believed her husband has learned from his mistakes and had a support system that will make sure he never reoffends.

Blizzard, arguing for a sentence near the bottom of the guideline range, asked the court consider that his client was also a victim of sexual abuse.

The presentencing report also states that Bueno was sexually abused when he was 16 years old by a person 10 years his senior.

"It's very interesting that as a young-teen to mid-teen boy he had similar encounters as to what he did later," Blizzard said. "When you suffer that abuse you have people who go different ways. Some rise above it and some people, there's just something that happens to them mentally. It almost turns them into their worst experience."

Blizzard said his client turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the abuse.

Bueno told officials that he began using drugs and alcohol when he was 13.

Blizzard cited studies that showed offenders in non-contact sexual crimes are likely not to reoffend if they are given treatment while in prison. He said his client was ready to take that path.

Bueno, who did not testify at the bench trial, addressed the court during his sentencing hearing and apologized to the girl, her family, and his own family. He said his actions were completely out of character and did not reflect who he was as a person.

He said he was ashamed, embarrassed and disappointed.

"I take full responsibility for my inappropriate conduct," he said. "I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart."

He said he plans to use every resource available to him in prison to change his life.

"My ultimate end goal is to come out of this a better man," he said.

Prosecutor Callie Woolam said the character letters and testimony from Bueno's family showed how much the defendant hid his true nature from them.

'A crime of secrecy'

She described Bueno as a predator who concealed the worst parts of himself from his family and community.

"This is a crime of secrecy by somebody that we, as a society, should trust the most," she said.

Evidence showed that Bueno also admitted to having affairs with two women in the O'Donnell community.

"That is a direct contrast from the godly family man he let friends and family think he is," Woolam said.

She said had people known the kind of person Bueno really was, "he would have never been placed in a position of trust to try to manipulate and sexually abuse this child."

Woolam said the evidence showed Bueno was unrelenting, sending the girl thousands of messages hoping to break her down and yield to his desires.

However, she said Bueno's actions have likely tainted the girl's expectations of what appropriate behavior is from men.

"This child will probably have to deal with this impact for the rest of her life," she said.

The girl's father told the court that while his daughter is working to heal from her experience, she remains haunted by Bueno's actions and the resulting publicity of the criminal case against him.

"Some remarks trigger her at times," he said. "Behind closed doors, she breaks down all over again and it breaks my heart. She, more than anyone, wants to move past this."

He said Bueno's actions have also left him with dark thoughts, saying he believed he failed to protect his daughter.

"I have so much anger and bitterness in my heart that it eats me alive," he said.

He asked the court for a sentence that would allow his daughter to grow up, finish school, start a family and forget about Bueno.

"I'm asking and I'm begging that in the name of Jesus let the sentence be no shorter than 20-25 years," he said. "I feel that is very sufficient."

Before sentencing Bueno, Hendrix assured the girl's father that he didn't fail his daughter and encouraged him to find positive ways to heal.

Hendrix told him he sent his daughter to school where she was meant to be safe. It was Bueno who abused his role as an educator and used it as leverage for his own desires, who betrayed that trust.

"Suffice it to say, that your conduct is completely reprehensible and is incredibly serious, dangerous and damaging," Hendrix told Bueno.

Hendrix told Bueno that he disrespected his role as a coach and teacher, saying he showed an unwillingness to control his compulsion and desires.

"I do think you are dangerous because of these compulsions," he said. "You groomed her over and over and over again because you couldn't take no for an answer."

Hendrix said the only reason this case was a "no-contact" was because of the girl's resilience. Evidence showed Bueno tried to bribe the girl with good grades if she complied with his desire.

"He did everything he could to create a situation where he could make this a contact (sexual) offense," he said. "I was impressed with how powerful and strong she was."

Hendrix said there was an abundance of aggravating factors in the case that showed a sentence beyond the guideline range was appropriate.

Hendrix told Bueno that many survivors of sexual abuse do not become abusers themselves.

After completing his sentence, Bueno will be on supervised release for 25 years.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former O'Donnell teacher 20 years federal prison child enticement