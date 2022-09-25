A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani ran for president as a Republican in 2008. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

A judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay his ex-wife more than $225,000 by next month or risk jail.

The New York Post reported the former mayor of New York City didn't attend a court hearing on Friday.

Giuliani told the outlet he didn't know about the court date: "I have never missed a court date."

A Manhattan judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay his ex-wife at least $225,000 by next month or risk going to jail, according to The New York Post.

The Post reported the former mayor of New York City didn't attend a court hearing on Friday involving his former wife, Judith Giuliani.

In a lawsuit, Judith Giuliani, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2018 and had no children, claimed her former spouse had fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000 from their 2019 divorce settlement, as per the outlet.

"If the amount is not paid by that date, I'm going to be forced — unfortunately because it's not something I want to do — I'm going to be forced to remand the defendant into custody," Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz said, according to The Post.

On Saturday, Giuliani told The Post he didn't know about the court date: "I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy — one of the busiest in the United States — and I have never missed a court date."

Judith Giuliani filed for divorce in 2018 after 15 years of marriage.

In journalist Andrew Kirtzman's book, "Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor," Judith Giuliani said her ex couldn't get over losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008 and was "always falling shitfaced somewhere."

Giuliani's mounting legal troubles also include a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke foreign lobbying laws through his Ukrainian connections and charges filed against him in June alleging he promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania.

In 2021, Giuliani fired at least five members of his entourage to help cut costs in order to pay his legal fees.

Rudy Giuliani did not respond to Insider's request for comment before publication.

Read the original article on Business Insider