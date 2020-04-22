Judge says ICE should ‘substantially’ cut detention center populations, give detainees masks

A Miami federal magistrate judge recommended Wednesday that U.S immigration officials “substantially” reduce detainee populations at three South Florida detention centers as COVID-19 positive cases continue to climb behind bars.

In his 69-page recommendation —which still needs to be reviewed by U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke — federal Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be required to prove that it is accelerating the release process for non-criminal detainees in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Those who qualify for release would be subject to detention alternatives like parole, telephone monitoring, physical check-ins or GPS monitoring through an electronic ankle bracelet.

Goodman stopped short of recommending that roughly 1,200 detainees be released from the Krome Processing Center in Miami-Dade and Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach and the Glades County detention center in Moore Haven. A lawsuit filed by immigration advocates sought an order for ICE to release as many as 90 percent of the detainees in the three facitilies. Goodman said the court does not have the authority to issue such an order.

“The law in the Eleventh Circuit (which comprises federal courts in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama) does not permit a detained person to pursue a ‘habeas corpus’ remedy of being released from custody even if cruel and unusual punishment were to be established,” Goodman wrote. “Instead, in our circuit, the remedy is to discontinue the practice or correct the condition causing the unconstitutional punishment.”

Instead of releasing detainees en masse, Goodman said ICE should have to submit twice-weekly reports to the court detailing the number of detainees who were released from each facility.

He also said a “neutral, court-appointed expert” should inspect the three centers. The independent monitor would file a report with opinions on the number of detainees who would need to be released in order “to achieve the most amount of social distancing possible.” They would also file a report on whether ICE is following its own “pandemic response” protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Cooke is expected to review Goodman’s recommendations early next week after objections and replies are filed Sunday.

“Their legitimate worry about contracting COVID-19 is real and serious and bone-chilling and should not be minimized in any way,” Goodman wrote. “On the other hand, there are real-world realities about prisons and detention centers which cannot be ignored.”

Goodman went on to explain that “operating and administering a very large physical prison or detention facility“ is an “extraordinarily difficult task” and that other courts evaluating petitions for the large-scale release of prisoners or detainees have also sometimes recognized the potential “common-sense consequences of a mass release of prisoners.”

“To eliminate any confusion, this [report] does not technically require ICE to actually release anyone. It requires ICE to only conduct its own, internal review in a good faith effort to cause the release of a substantial number of detainees,” Goodman wrote late Wednesday afternoon. “Thus, ICE would not be violating an order if it refused or otherwise failed to release detainees at the three centers. That hypothetical result would be horribly disappointing and extremely distressing, and it would undermine the spirit of this [order].”

Goodman said that “to encourage ICE to be reasonable and to help the court evaluate whether ICE is acting in good faith,” the agency should be required to also submit twice-weekly reports on how many of its detainees -- and at which of the three centers they are housed -- have no prior criminal convictions and no pending criminal charges, as well as those with criminal histories.

Goodman’s recommendation, filed in response to a lawsuit filed by immigration advocates last week seeking the immediate release of 90 percent of the detainees at the three South Florida centers, says the order he’s recommending the order would require ICE to immediately “make all efforts to reduce the population to 75 percent of capacity at each of the three detention centers” within two weeks, a “percentage sufficient to permit social distancing.”