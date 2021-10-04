Judge says killer's lawsuit against Parole Board can proceed

Oct. 4—BEVERLY — A convicted killer can proceed with his lawsuit claiming that the Parole Board owes him damages for not granting him parole on his first try back in 2003, a Lawrence Superior Court judge ruled on Thursday.

Richard Crotty, now 62, served 32 years in prison for the 1987 execution-style shooting of Gary Landry of Beverly. He was paroled last year after his fifth appearance before the Parole Board.

Landry, 34, had inherited significant wealth from his parents, the founders of what is now known as Landry and Arcari Rugs and Carpeting. He had loaned Crotty, a part-time Swampscott police officer, $40,000 to start a contracting business.

During a visit to Landry's home, Crotty, who arrived in a borrowed car and carried a borrowed handgun, shot Landry twice in the back of the head. Prosecutors say he killed Landry to avoid re-paying the loan.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1988 and was sentenced to life with a chance of parole after 15 years.

Crotty now claims he acted in self-defense, and denies ever acknowledging or admitting to a motive during his 1988 plea hearing. That, he contends, is why he was repeatedly denied parole until 2019.

He now wants the state to pay him $250,000 in damages for what he says were 16 "extra" years he spent in prison when, he says, he should have been paroled on his first try.

During a hearing on Wednesday, an attorney asked Judge John Lu to dismiss the complaint on multiple procedural grounds, including Crotty's use of both intentional and unintentional infliction of emotional distress in various sections of his complaint, and that his claims fall outside the statute of limitations.

Lu initially ruled later on Wednesday that he would dismiss the portions of the lawsuit covering any time period before 2017 but that Crotty, who represents himself, intended to make claims for both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

But on Thursday, he revised that ruling, allowing the entire case to move forward toward trial.

"After further reflection the court revokes its order made yesterday and denies this motion without prejudice," Lu wrote. "This case should proceed forward fully, with full discovery as to the action in these types of cases by the Parole Board and the existence of other claimants," as well as evidence regarding the time frame for which Crotty could seek damages."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

