Judge says lawsuit prompted by wave of stabbings at Macomb prison can proceed

LANSING — A lawsuit alleging an unconstitutional level of violence at a state prison in Macomb County can proceed, a judge has ruled.

Two families who lost loved ones, plus a prisoner who survived a knifing, sued the Michigan Department of Corrections in July over a bloody 30-day stretch at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. The suit alleges cruel and unusual punishment, violation of the prisoners' rights to bodily integrity and wrongful death.

In a Dec. 20 ruling, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle rejected calls from state attorneys to throw out the suit.

The state had argued it has governmental immunity, among other defenses.

Crystal Neely, 43, left, and her husband, Robert Neely, 37, hold a photo of Robert's younger brother Christopher Neely at Marko Law Firm in downtown Detroit on Friday, July 21, 2023. Christopher Neely is one of multiple prisoners who were murdered in separate incidents at Macomb Correctional Facility.

But Swartzle said it's premature to decide the case until more evidence is brought forward on certain issues, such as whether prison officials were grossly negligent in connection with the prisoner-on-prisoner attacks. If they were, then governmental immunity might not apply.

The attacks cited in the suit include:

A Sept. 18, 2022, knife attack by two other inmates in a prison common area that killed Christopher Neely, 34, who had served 13 years of a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder.

The Oct. 17, 2022, stabbing and asphyxiation of Ruben Martinez, 28, who was serving time for armed robbery, attempted assault of a prison employee and malicious destruction of property. He was found dead in his cell, tied up under his bunk.

The Oct. 18, 2022, stabbing near the prison chow hall of Daniel Mastaw, now 40, who is eligible for release next year after serving time for unarmed robbery, domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a prisoner. Mastaw wasn't killed but suffered a chipped spine, a fractured bone near his eye, and major cuts to his face that caused deformities, according to the complaint. He suffers from chronic pain and mental trauma, the suit says.

Crystal Neely, of Flint, who is married to Christopher Neely's brother, Robert, told the Free Press in July she doesn't want similar violence to affect another family.

Kyle Kaminski, a spokesman for the MDOC, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Jonathan Marko, the Detroit attorney representing the plaintiffs, said Wednesday he will be taking sworn testimony from prison officials and believes he can show "a pattern and practice of systemic and rampant problems" leading to prison deaths.

