Judge says it’s ‘likely’ Trump committed felonies around Capitol attack and demands lawyer’s emails

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s lawyer John Eastman must turn over to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack around a hundred emails he had refused to submit to the investigation, a federal judge ruled Monday, also saying Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed felonies over the January 6 insurrection.

The extraordinary ruling that paves the way for the select committee to obtain some of Eastman’s most sensitive emails concerning his illegal scheme to return Trump to office marks another major breakthrough for the investigation.

John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2013. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

“Based on the evidence the court finds that it is more likely than not that president Trump and Dr Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of congress on Jan 6, 2021,” ruled judge David Carter.

Among the emails that the judge ordered Eastman to turn over include messages forwarded to him by Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, recommending that Mike Pence, then vice-president, overturn the 2020 election and laid out a day-by-day plan of action leading up to January 6.

More details soon…