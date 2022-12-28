Judge says parents of Madalina Cojocari must surrender passports

Madalina Cojocari has been missing for more than a month and the 11-year-old girl’s parents were scheduled to be in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.

However, the defense and prosecutors went another route.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were not seen in court. The two were charged with failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

However, the defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed on new bond conditions.

Madalina was last seen by her parents at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23.

She was reported missing on Dec. 15. The last time police could confirm that she was last seen was on Nov. 21 when surveillance video showed her getting off a school bus at her stop.

Judge Paulina Havelka said on Wednesday there would be no bond hearings or actions for Diana Cojocari and Palmiter.

However, the judge the two had to surrender their passports.

