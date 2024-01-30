Judge says Senate districts will remain in place

A federal judge ruled that North Carolina’s new Senate districts will remain in place.

Black voters sued over the Senate districts in November.

The lawsuit accuses lawmakers of racial bias by drawing two state Senate districts to divide specific communities to dilute the influence of Black voters.

Republican leaders have denied the claims admitting the lines were redrawn for partisan advantage but say race did not play a role.

The judge agreed.

