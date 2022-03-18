Judge says state lawyers can defend Kim Reynolds against suit from ousted administrator Foxhoven

The Iowa attorney general’s office can continue to defend Gov. Kim Reynolds against a lawsuit from former Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven, while also defending Foxhoven in a different lawsuit, a judge has ruled.

The ruling means the state won’t have to hire a private law firm to defend the governor.

Reynolds ousted Foxhoven in 2019. She later told reporters she demanded his resignation partly because he mishandled a scandal over mistreatment of residents at the state’s Glenwood Resource Center, which cares for Iowans with severe disabilities.

Foxhoven sued Reynolds, contending he was illegally fired for raising objections about the use of federal Medicaid money to pay the salary of an adviser in the governor’s office. Meanwhile, Foxhoven is the lead defendant in a separate lawsuit filed by former managers at the Glenwood Resource Center, who say they were improperly dismissed for raising concerns about the quality of care at the institution.

Earlier: Ex-DHS director Foxhoven says state lawyers can't ethically defend Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds against his suit

The attorney general’s office, which routinely represents state officials in court cases, is providing legal defense in both lawsuits.

Foxhoven, who is a former Drake University law professor, argued the arrangement amounts to “a blatant, direct and ongoing conflict of interest” for the attorney general’s office. Last year, his attorney asked a Polk County judge to require the state lawyers to remove themselves as Reynolds' defense team against his lawsuit.

An assistant attorney general told the judge such a move was unnecessary, because separate lawyers from the agency were involved in the two cases, and they have not consulted with each other.

Judge Sarah Crane decided last month that the attorney general’s office may continue defending Reynolds against the Foxhoven lawsuit while using separate lawyers to defend Foxhoven against the suit from former Glenwood Resource Center employees. However, she said in a ruling this month that Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson may not continue to supervise the work of both teams of lawyers, and that the office must set up a formal “screen” to separate the efforts.

Story continues

“The court leaves it to the attorney general’s office to determine how best to develop the chain of command for the supervision of each case,” the judge wrote.

The state could have been on the hook for large legal bills if the judge had ruled that the attorney general’s office could not defend the governor against Foxhoven’s lawsuit. For example, the private defense of former Gov. Terry Branstad against a suit from former Workers' Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey cost the state about $3 million.

Foxhoven’s lawyer, Thomas Duff, said Judge Crane's new ruling was on target.

“The decision to screen Solicitor General Thompson from the Foxhoven case and order the attorney general’s office to implement a formal screen were absolutely correct,” Duff wrote in an email to the Des Moines Register. “It is unfortunate that the attorney general’s office took the position that the motion to disqualify was without merit and required Foxhoven to file several motions and seek court intervention.”

A spokesperson for Attorney General Tom Miller said the office had no comment on the ruling.

Tony Leys covers health care for the Register. Reach him at tleys@registermedia.com or 515-284-8449.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa AG office can defend Kim Reynolds in Foxhoven suit, judge says