Judge says Trump's 2024 candidacy won't weigh on protective order ruling in Jan. 6 case

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Friday said former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign would not weigh on her decision to issue a protective order in his election interference case. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Friday said that legal practice must be considered when discussing former President Donald Trump's First Amendment rights in his criminal trial related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Chuktan said in the case's first hearing that the "existence of a political campaign" wouldn't weigh on her decisions and that his bid to return to the White House shouldn't override the "orderly administration of justice."

"If that means he can't say exactly what he wants to say about witnesses in this case, then that's how it's going to be," she said.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is seeking a protective order from the judge to stop what Smith called "improper dissemination or use" of evidence, citing social media posts from Trump attacking prosecutors and law enforcement.

"All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public," Smith wrote in the court filing requesting the order. "Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan heard arguments Friday about whether she should issue a protective order to limit public dissemination of evidence in the case accusing former President Donald Trump of conspiracy to subvert the 2020 presidential election. Trump pictured here in court on another criminal indictment in New York in April. File Pool Photo by Seth Wenig/UPI

Trump claims there should be no court-imposed limit on his public sharing of evidence in the case alleging he committed felony conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"I will talk about it. I will. They're not taking away my First Amendment right," he said.

The government indictment of Trump alleges that the former president criminally conspired "against the right to vote and to have one's vote counted."

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct federal government function by which those results are collected, counted and certified," the indictment in the case said.

If Chutkan decides to issue a protective order, it would govern how both sides can publicly disclose evidence.

Prosecutors have said they stand ready to provide Trump's defense team with all the evidence but want the judge to issue a protective order on how that evidence will be handled first.

Concerns have been raised about the impact incendiary public statements from Trump can have on his followers and that they could have a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses."