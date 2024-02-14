Judge says University Heights lawsuit will be 'close call' after hearing final arguments

The future of the northwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street has been uncertain for more than a year. While the rezoning application for commercial development was withdrawn and a planned development application filed in its place, the lawsuit filed by University Heights residents against the developers has been awaiting a verdict.

Wednesday the case moved closer to an official legal answer, as the judge in the lawsuit heard post-trial arguments in a final push to sway his decision.

The residents seek to prevent the developers at Be Kind & Merciful, LLC from converting residential property on the corner to commercial use, arguing that deed covenants dating to the neighborhood's initial development in 1925 prohibit construction of anything but residential dwellings. In the most recent plans presented to the city, the developers proposed a food hall with pickleball courts for the corner.

After a year in limbo, the case finally was heard at a Jan. 18 bench trial by Circuit Judge Derek Ankrom. After spending an entire day hearing testimony and looking at evidence from both sides, Ankrom gave all parties two weeks to submit any additional summary findings. At the end of Wednesday's hearing, Ankrom said he has not yet made up his mind on the issue, which he called "interesting and complex," and does not expect to have a ruling immediately.

Structural restriction versus a use one

While many of the neighboring homeowners' arguments focus on the use of the properties in BK&M's possession, Ankrom made the distinction that the deed restrictions are structural in nature. They restrict the construction of anything but "a residence" rather than limiting the use of the properties to residential ones.

Bryan Wade, representing the plaintiffs, noted that structural limitations go hand in hand with use limitations and therefore the structural restriction does not exist in a vacuum.

Ankrom also questioned whether the restrictions had not already been waived with multiple residences sitting on some of the originally platted lots, despite the original limitation stating "a residence" could be built.

Mark Fletcher, a resident of University Heights who intervened in the case, cited case law stating that "a" does not constitute a numerical limitation. If the goal of the restrictions was to limit to one structure, Fletcher argued the deeds would say so explicitly.

Looking for radical change

One of the ways for BK&M to meet its burden of proof that the restrictions could not and should not be enforced is to show that the neighborhood has undergone radical change.

While Wade argued those changes have not occurred and instead most changes have been caused by the developers, Bryan Fisher, attorney representing BK&M, said the intersection is completely different from how it was when the neighborhood was platted in 1925. Fisher noted that Sunshine Street and National Avenue were narrower and many streets within the neighborhood were not even paved yet.

An excavator tears down a house at the corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The house is at the center of battle over a proposed development between a group of developers and the University Heights Neighborhood Association.

Changes since BK&M purchased the lots include the demolition of a house and the removal of trees on the corner lot, which is now filled in with gravel alongside Sunshine Street. As a result of this, plaintiffs testified their properties experience negative side effects including more noise and light streaming into the neighborhood from the busy intersection. While Wade said this was to illustrate the value the restrictions have for the homeowners, Ankrom wondered if it was reasonable for others to live on the intersection and experience those factors firsthand and restrict the corner to only be allowed for a residential building. BK&M had previously argued that the busy intersection and its proximity to nearby medical facilities make it no longer viable for residential use.

Because of this testimony, Fisher argued that the original intended benefit of the restrictions has also changed — now the restriction and the presence of a residential building is more to serve a purpose as a barrier for the rest of the neighborhood, which he argued makes the restrictions illegitimate.

A question of time

During the hearing, the time aspect of enforcing the deed restrictions was discussed as well. In Missouri, there is no explicit limit, though timing needs to be "reasonable."

Plaintiffs argued that as long as the neighborhood remains of residential character and continues to benefit from the restrictions, they should continue to apply. The defendant on the other hand said the deed restrictions were set up to be indefinite, making them unreasonable.

Other complex topics that relate to the case were argued Wednesday, including a foreclosure's impact on the restrictions and their validity and whether the absence of a common grantor undermines the restrictions. Overall, Fisher argued that if there is any doubt whether the restrictions are enforceable, they should be dismissed.

"That's a patchwork quilt that simply has too many holes in it," he said.

Ankrom called the case "one of first impression" as the state has not previously dealt with a situation that follows the same path as this one does. He said the case will be a "close call" and the fact-intensive inquiry will take time for him to review, though he said he will have a ruling as soon as he possibly can.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

