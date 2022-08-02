Judge says woman's suit against corrections officers at Two Bridges Regional Jail can move forward

Emily Allen, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·5 min read

Aug. 2—A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that a Sagadahoc County woman can proceed with a lawsuit that accuses male corrections officers at the Two Bridges Regional Jail of violating her rights and breaking her coccyx.

Candace Faller of Woolwich filed a civil complaint against the jail in U.S. District Court in February 2021 over a 2016 incident in which male corrections officers at the jail in Wiscasset used physical force to hold her down for a body search, despite her protestations that, as a rape victim, she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and could not handle interacting with "aggressive or physically intimidating men who are in close proximity to her."

Faller specifically argues that the jail violated her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to have a female officer involved in the hands-on aspects of the booking to accommodate her PTSD.

Attorneys for the jail requested that U.S. District Judge George Singal dismiss the case, arguing that the restraint used against Faller was "necessary for the safe operation of the jail," and that her request to be searched by a female officer was "not reasonable" and would have required the jail to "fundamentally alter the nature of the service it was providing."

But on Friday, Singal denied the jail's motion, writing that the issues presented by both sides merit consideration from a jury. The judge ordered that attorneys for Faller and the jail be ready for trial as soon as Oct. 3.

The case centers on what happened on April 28, 2016, after a female Wiscasset police officer pulled over Faller, who was then 44, for driving erratically.

Faller failed a sobriety test and was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail, according to court documents. Faller was charged with operating under the influence.

The jail's policy at the time required that officers conduct a "pat search" for each new person being arrested. The search requires the person being arrested to stand with hands against the wall and feet shoulder-width apart so an officer can search for any items that might pose a threat either to the person who has been arrested or to others.

Faller's lawsuit states that it was not unusual at the time for officers to wait for a member of the same sex to conduct the search and to do it later in the booking process. But the jail has noted that its policy also allows an officer to go ahead and pat down someone of the opposite sex if that person is being uncooperative.

Faller was waiting in a room at the jail with the female officer who had arrested her when corrections officer Paul Rubashkin asked if he could take Faller to the entryway to begin the booking process.

Faller told Rubashkin that she had PTSD, "which made it very difficult for her to be around men who she perceived to be domineering or physically or verbally aggressive," according to her complaint.

When she refused to go with him, Rubashkin grabbed her by the arm and escorted her out of the room with two other male officers present, the complaint states, and she again told officers about her rape-related PTSD, while struggling against Rubashkin's grip.

Rubashkin then decided to take Faller to a secure holding cell because of her lack of cooperation, according to court records from the jail.

In his ruling, the judge referred to video footage viewed by the court. He said that Rubashkin could be seen in the video holding Faller against a padded wall for 25 seconds, with her arms restrained behind her back. As Rubashkin released her arms, she turned around, pointed her finger in his face and told him not to touch her. As she moved away from Rubashkin, flailing her arms, the officer pushed her into a seated position and restrained her arms in front of her body.

At this point, Rubashkin and Faller were surrounded by three other male officers, according to the judge's summary of the video. More officers, all male, approached the cell while Rubashkin told Faller to get on her hands and knees on a mattress in the cell. One officer was Steven Schutt, the shift commander on duty.

When Faller didn't comply with Rubashkin's orders, Rubashkin grabbed her by the arms, led her onto the mattress and tried forcing her into a position so he could conduct a search, the judge wrote. Two other male officers helped Rubashkin as Faller tried to twist her body away.

Then a female corrections officer, Naomi Bonang, entered the cell and informed Faller that she would do the pat-down. The male officers continued to restrain Faller for two minutes, "using their hands and knees" and removing her shoes, while Bonang began patting her down, according to Singal's summary of the video.

"Several of the male officers restraining (her) touched her hair, breast and inner thigh," Singal wrote, referencing Faller's 2021 complaint.

Bonang then asked the officers to let go of Faller. She conducted the rest of her search.

In reports filed after the incident, which Singal mentioned in his ruling, Rubashkin said he used physical force to "place intoxicated inmate in holding cell." Schutt said force was used "to secure (and) search inmate."

After her release from Two Bridges the following day, Faller noted in her complaint, that she had bruises on her body. She said she later discovered at the hospital that her coccyx was broken.

An attorney for the jail did not respond Monday to a request for an interview about Singal's ruling.

The Lincoln Sagadahoc Regional Jail Authority, which oversees Two Bridges, didn't respond to phone calls or emails asking for information on the jail's policy for pat searches.

Recommended Stories

  • Christian School Sues Over Washington AG's Probe of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bias

    Seattle Pacific University says Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is interfering with its religious freedom.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Pair of shoes by pond leads investigators to bodies of 3 missing Texas girls, cops say

    A family friend was watching the girls while their mother was at work, investigators said.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

  • Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says

    A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar

    Should’ve gone with the nine banger…

  • 5 charged with murder after fatal armed robbery at local apartment, police say

    Five people have been arrested after a man was gunned down during an armed robbery at a local apartment building.

  • What is jugging? Cash carriers need to know about this rising crime to stay safe

    "Jugging" involves a robber who waits inside or outside of a bank, check-cashing store or ATM for someone to withdraw paper money.

  • EPD: School board member 'had knowledge' of drug trafficking

    Local school board member and restaurateur Amy Word was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday.