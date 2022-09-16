Judge schedules Monday hearing to consider if Adnan Syed’s conviction should be overturned

Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man serving life in prison for a murder he says he did not commit, could have his conviction overturned as soon as Monday afternoon.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn set a hearing for 2 p.m. Monday to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate Syed’s conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

Prosecutors also suggested Syed, now 41, be released on his own recognizance while the State’s Attorney’s Office determines how to proceed in light of the revelation of two “alternative suspects” laid out in court papers arguing for the guilty judgment to be thrown out.

Maryland law says prosecutors generally have 30 days after a conviction is vacated to decide whether to drop the charges or to retry the case, according to a motion filed by prosecutors in Syed’s case.

Legal experts interviewed by The Baltimore Sun predicted Phinn will vacate Syed’s conviction, because the legal argument from prosecutors came with the support of Syed’s attorney, public defender Erica Suter.

That would mean it would be up to embattled State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to consider whether to drop the charges or face the daunting prospect of retrying a decades-old homicide.

“This is incredibly important. I’ve been in office for eight years. Despite how controversial the issue may be, the mission and vision of my office, which is justice over convictions, is to do the right thing,” Mosby said in an interview with ABC News Nightline, which aired Thursday night.

In Mosby’s office’s motion Wednesday, prosecutors wrote that the decision to go forward with a new trial or drop the charges against Syed will hinge upon “ongoing investigative efforts.”

The legal experts said it would be exceedingly difficult for prosecutors to bring the case to court.

“Memories fade, witnesses disappear, physical evidence deteriorates, other evidence gets stale or lost,” said David Jaros, faculty director of the University of Baltimore’s Center for Criminal Justice Reform.

According to the prosecutors’ motion, an approximately year-long investigation conducted alongside Suter revealed information about alternative suspects in Lee’s killing. It was known to the authorities before Syed’s murder trial but was not disclosed to his defense, the motion said. That would be a Brady violation, and prosecutors say the information withheld prevented a fair trial.

“The state is not asserting at this time that Defendant is innocent. However, for all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction,” Becky Feldman, chief of Mosby’s office’s Sentencing Review Unit, wrote in the motion.

Feldman wrote that the joint investigation revealed two alternative suspects who were known to investigators looking into Lee’s killing but who were cleared improperly. The court papers explain why prosecutors consider each person a suspect, but do not distinguish between the two people’s actions.

One suspect threatened to kill Lee and make her disappear — that was in prosecutors’ trial file, but not disclosed to Syed’s attorney, the court papers say. Lee’s car was found near a home where one of the suspects lived the year she disappeared. One suspect, prosecutors now say, is a convicted serial rapist. The suspects had other convictions of violence against women.

Mosby’s office and Suter agreed not to identify either of the alternative suspects out of concerns revealing their names would jeopardize the ongoing investigation, according to the court papers.

In her television interview, Mosby said that her office has “spoken to the police” and “intend to ensure that we bring an attempt to pursue justice on her behalf.” Baltimore Police on Friday confirmed that they are reinvestigating Lee’s death.

Suter, the director of the Innocence Project clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law, filed a legal response in support of prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction.

Syed has always maintained he was innocent in the face of disturbing allegations: Authorities at the time believed the 17-year-old struggled with his high school sweetheart in a car and strangled her to death. Her body was discovered in a shallow grave in Baltimore’s Leakin Park. Lee was 18.

He stood trial twice for the homicide, with the first ending in a mistrial and a jury finding him guilty in 2000 of murder, kidnapping and robbery the second time. The sentencing judge gave him life plus 30 years in prison. Appeal after appeal came up short.

Suter began working with Mosby’s office last year in light of a new state law enabling those convicted of crimes before they turn 18 to petition the court for a sentence modification. She and Feldman examined the case closely over the following months and up until the surprise motion Wednesday.

Andrew I. Alperstein, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, said there is a strong likelihood a judge will order a new trial because the prosecution and defense agreed about that.

If the judge vacates the conviction at prosecutors’ initiation, “it’s hard to imagine they’re going to come back and prosecute him,” said defense attorney Warren Brown.

Defense attorneys and former prosecutors who spoke to The Sun questioned whether Baltimore police have the bandwidth to vigorously investigate a decades-old murder. The city is on pace to surpass 300 killings for the eighth year in a row, while its police department continues to grapple with a shortage of officers.

“You can only spend so many resources on these cases,” said Patrick Seidel, who was a prosecutor for about a dozen years in New York City and Baltimore, where he eventually led the state’s attorney’s office’s Major Investigations Division, before switching to private practice.

The motion from prosecutors also cited unreliable evidence that was presented at Syed’s trial. Antiquated cell location evidence used to convict Syed was inaccurate and would no longer stand up in court. That evidence was among the most critical pieces of the state’s case.

Reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this story.