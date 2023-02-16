Was judge right about scheduling discrimination? This is what the state report says

MILLVILLE — Defendants with Spanish last names did not face discriminatory scheduling, a state Judiciary investigation found.

The Administrative Office of the Courts started the investigation following in-court statements from Millville Municipal Judge Jason Witcher at a Dec. 5, 2022 court session. Witcher made the accusation after asking a number of defendants whether they knew they had an option to appear virtually for hearings.

An independent attorney was hired to conduct interviews and review records, the administrative office states.

Some of the investigation’s main findings appearing the 45-page report are as follows.

What did the investigation find?

The report said Hispanic and Latino defendants were scheduled for virtual and in-person sessions about equally.

“Specifically, a review of the more than 2,500 defendants who appeared on all calendars from October 5 through December 14, 2022 found: Of 492 defendants categorized as having “Hispanic/Latino-sounding” surnames, 330 defendants were scheduled for virtual sessions and 162 were scheduled for in-person court events.”

Court staff, half of whom are bilingual, confirmed that appearances are scheduled based on dates "provided by law enforcement on tickets."

"All Millville employees involved with scheduling stated unequivocally that party surname is not considered in scheduling."

A review of the Dec. 5 session, at which Witcher asked defendants if they'd been told about virtual appearances, "found that 88 percent of cases were scheduled consistent with the Supreme Court’s orders.

“The Supreme Court order currently in effect — and in effect on December 5, 2022, when Judge Witcher made his allegations from the bench —still requires litigants involved in more serious cases to appear in person. Parties are not asked in advance or given a choice as to how they wish to participate in court proceedings, although there is nothing prohibiting a party from contacting the court to make such a request.”

Reached Thursday for a response, Witcher said he had no comment.

The report was not forwarded to Millville city officials. Municipal government appoints judges but has no day-to-day administrative role at the court.

