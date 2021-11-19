Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.

Mandela Barnes led a chorus of protests about the conduct of Judge Bruce Schroeder after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.

“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.

“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally.

“We have seen so many Black and brown youth killed, only to be put on trial posthumously, while the innocence of Kyle Rittenhouse was virtually demanded by the judge.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also called the judge’s courtroom conduct into question.

“Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims,” he wrote on Twitter, calling Rittenhouse a “violent, dangerous man”.

“To call this a miscarriage justice is an understatement.”

Judge Schroeder banned prosecutors from calling Mr Huber and Mr Rosenbaum victims during the trial.

Concerns were also raised when he joked about if the food would arrive on time as the court was set to adjourn for lunch last week.

“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming … isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,” he said.

The 75-year-old judge also appeared to stumble over his words and make long statements to the court that had little to do with the proceedings.