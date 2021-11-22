Judge scolds FL man who took Pelosi lectern in Capitol riot. ‘Why shouldn’t I lock you up?’

The Parrish man who posed for photos after stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol that day.

Adam Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building. In exchange for his plea and accepting responsibility, federal prosecutors are not seeking any prison time.

Johnson was quickly identified after photos of him smiling and waving while carrying the lectern went viral, and other Manatee County residents recognized him and submitted tips to the FBI. The lectern — valued at more than $1,000 according to the House curator — was later found by Senate staff in the Red corridor of the Senate wing off the Rotunda in the Capitol.

The lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Arca, and Johnson’s defense attorneys, Dan Eckhart and David Bigney, determined as part of the plea agreement signed Oct. 26 that prison time would not be appropriate. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also agreed to reduce Johnson’s score on sentencing guidelines because he has taken responsibility for his actions that day.

The agreement is also recommending that Johnson pay $500 restitution for his share of the damage done to the Capitol.

Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton will sentence Johnson at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25.

Walton declined to detain Johnson until sentencing based on the prosecution’s request, but not without expressing his concerns and making clear he was considering imposing prison time.

“You seemed to have thought it was a fun event to be involved in. I don’t understand that mentality and to come to Washington D.C. and to destroy a monument of our democracy, I find very, very disturbing,” Walton said.

“And what concerns me, is that you were gullible enough to come all the way up here from Florida based upon a lie and then associate yourself because of that lie with people and try to undermine the will of the American public about who should be the president of the United States.”

Meanwhile, Walton continued, the person who inspired Johnson’s action, former President Donald Trump, is still making those false statements.

“I have concerns about whether you will be gullible when something like this arises again ... That concerns me, it really does because we are in a troubled situation as a country,” he said. “Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump and he was a man about what happened to him and he accepted it for the benefit of the country and walked away. “

Walton called Johnson weak-minded enough to believe Trump’s lie and do what he did before asking him, “So why shouldn’t I lock you up sir? Why should I think that you won’t do this again?”

“Your honor, I understand that my actions are in reprehensible but I am here pleading guilty because I am guilty. I have taken responsibility,” Johnson said. “This was my first protest and last protest.”

The other charges Johnson faced — one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds — will be dismissed. Prosecutors have also agreed not to prosecute Johnson for any other non-violent crimes he may have committed during any events surrounding the insurrection at the Capitol.