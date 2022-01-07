Judge scolds NC woman for bringing son to US Capitol riot, then sentences her to prison

On Friday, Virginia Spencer became the first North Carolina defendant in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be sentenced.

Now the Pilot Mountain mother of five will be the first to spend time in prison.

A year and a day after the unprecedented attack on the country’s democracy, a federal judge in Washington sentenced Spencer to three months in custody, three years’ probation and $500 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors say Virginia Spencer appears in these screenshots wearing a patterned toboggan, black facemask and a dark hoodie inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The images were embedded in a federal court document.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly credited Spencer with not being violent during her family’s 30-minute stay inside the Capitol. But she said Spencer’s mere presence gave support to hundreds of protesters who fought police, marauded through the building and left parts of the Capitol in ruins.

Kollar-Kotelly also questioned Spencer’s parenting decision to bring her 14-year-old son to the violence, which the judge called “a complete lack of judgment on your part.”

“This must have been a traumatic experience to witness,” Kollar-Kotelly said. “I sincerely hope he is alright.”

The hearing was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic enveloping the country. On the phone lines, participants could hear someone sobbing as the hearing came to an end.

This is a developing story.