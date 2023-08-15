Judge scolds woman, imposes state sentence in Minersville child torture case

Aug. 15—POTTSVILLE — A former Minersville woman will spend more than two years in prison for her role in the abuse of three children who were locked in an attic, starved and beaten for two years.

Wendy M. Yost, 54, was scolded by Schuylkill County Judge James P. Goodman for not showing remorse as he rejected her attorney's plea to limit her time in jail to the 193 days she has already served.

"Miss Yost didn't take any responsibility for any of her actions," Goodman said prior to imposing a sentence of 27 to 54 months in state prison on three counts of false imprisonment.

Yost, who is free on bail and now living in Pottsville, entered guilty pleas in May to those charges and prosecutors withdrew the remaining offenses, which included aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, strangulation and simple assault.

Defense attorney Jeffrey M. Markosky of Mahanoy City cited Yost's medical issues, the fact that she has no criminal history, her military service and the abuse she suffered as a child in arguing for a sentence of time served or house arrest.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine countered by telling Goodman "the facts are stubborn things."

"She allowed this to happen," he told the judge.

On June 28 the woman's daughter, Jennifer A. Yost, and her boyfriend, Todd M. Richter II, were sentenced for their roles in the abuse, which police say started in March 2019 at their home at 321 St. Francis St. and Wendy Yost's home at 323 St. Francis St., Minersville.

Jennifer Yost, Richter's fiance at the time, will serve six to 15 years on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, strangulation and simple assault. Richter, the children's father, faces 27 to 54 months on charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Judge: No remorse

Prior to sentencing Tuesday, Wendy Yost took the stand, telling of her lengthy work history and her service in the Army and Pennsylvania National Guard.

She asked Goodman for house arrest due to her requiring surgery in the near future and because of other medical appointments.

Goodman took note that during the hearing, which lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, Yost did not express remorse for what happened to the children.

"It seems you're not taking responsibility for the crimes you pled guilty to," Goodman said.

Yost replied, "I hope nothing bad happened to them and that they have happy lives."

The sole witness for the prosecution was Joel Lipshaw, who became a foster parent for the children the day the abuse was discovered. He said they were troubled and had emotional issues stemming from their ordeal.

"They were always concerned where their next meal was coming from," he said.

Lipshaw said that when he exited the courtroom after testifying at the sentencings for Jennifer Yost and Richter, Wendy Yost made her feelings known.

"Trash, trash, karma will get you, you're garbage," he recalled the woman telling him in a courthouse hallway.

All three children are currently living with their biological mother.

Goodman granted a request by Wendy Yost to give her time to get her affairs in order before her sentence starts. She will report to Schuylkill County Prison at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 in preparation for transfer to a state correctional facility.

Abuse comes to light

Former Minersville police Patrolman Richard Clink and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin charged Richter and the two Yosts after the abuse came to light on March 10, 2021, when an injured and distressed 12-year-old boy was found on the street.

The child said he escaped from his house and that his two siblings could still be inside.

EMS personnel said the boy appeared to be the victim of abuse.

Authorities descended on the house and found Wendy and Jennifer Yost and the other two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

Clink said the children looked pale, emaciated and afraid. The 11-year-old had a semi-healed cut on his left wrist and a cut on his lip.

A strong odor of urine was evident in the attic, where a peanut butter jar appeared to be filled with urine and a 5-gallon bucket with what appeared to be excrement.

The 12-year-old was treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where physicians determined he had a long history of abuse and torture.

Medical personnel said the boy told of being beaten by Richter, Jennifer and Wendy Yost with their hands, a belt or a mallet.

The boy said he rarely got to brush his teeth and only ate "once every couple days" and that it was usually "scraps."

The 11-year-old reported being abused, neglected and starved by his father and Jennifer Yost. He had scars on his chest, back and extremities.

The girl, Clink said, was examined and showed similar signs of abuse and torture.

The 12-year-old told authorities the day he escaped from the home he had found a half-filled bottle of water on the road and drank it, not caring if it had germs because he hadn't eaten in days and felt like he was going to pass out.

He said he had been hit with many objects, poked with a metal fork and thrown down the steps, and that at times Wendy Yost would agitate her cat and place it on his stomach to scratch him.

While confined to the attic, the siblings would use a peanut butter jar to collect rainwater to drink from a gutter outside, and that they ate snow and ice.

The 11-year-old told stories of abuse that were similar if not identical to those told by his older brother, Clink said.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013