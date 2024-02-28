Judge seeks more information on LaPlante motion

Feb. 28—Second District Judge Mark Monson asked for more information from the prosecution and defense in a motion to suppress evidence in the coming attempted murder trial for Robert J. LaPlante.

LaPlante, 57, of Clarkston, was indicted by a grand jury for the alleged attempted murder of Loyal Otis Dickson Jr.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine if convicted.

He also has a persistent violator enhancement, which, if applied, makes the maximum penalty life in prison. The jury trial is scheduled for March 11 and is expected to take five days.

Monson asked LaPlante's public defender, Brennan Wright, and Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith for additional information about the motion to suppress evidence obtained by Clarkston police before LaPlante was arrested and made statements to officers.

Monson wanted to know specific case law regarding the seizure of the car and the particular statements from LaPlante that Wright wanted suppressed. Monson asked for that additional information to be submitted Friday so he could make a decision before the trial.

The motion to suppress was filed by Wright in January and Monson heard arguments from him and Smith on Feb. 16.

Wright also asked Monson if it would be possible to move the date of the trial, which would give the defense more time to prepare and cause less of a "time crunch." But LaPlante hasn't waived his right to a speedy trial, which means the trial can't take place later than April 2.

Monson said scheduling conflicts prevented him from changing the date before the first week of April. Smith also said the prosecutor's office had scheduling conflicts.

Brian D. Grimm, 59, of Culdesac, has a jury trial for attempted murder scheduled with Monson for March 18, the week after LaPlante's scheduled trial.

The judge and attorneys also discussed a witness on the list for the prosecution and defense who is incarcerated in Washington. Wright wanted to know the process to have the person transported to Idaho to testify in the trial, and would file the paperwork to get the process started.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.