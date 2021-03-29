Judge sends 3 suspects to trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot; 1 terrorism charge dismissed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darcie Moran, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Musico and his wife Crystal wait outside to enter the court before the conclusion of the preliminary examination of three men charged at the state level in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson.
Pete Musico and his wife Crystal wait outside to enter the court before the conclusion of the preliminary examination of three men charged at the state level in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson.

DETROIT – A judge on Monday threw out one of the charges against three men accused in connection with the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but the men are still headed to trial court.

Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there wasn't enough probable cause in the case against Pete Musico, 43; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 26, and Paul Bellar, 22, to send charges forward for communicating a threat of terrorism. His ruling came at the conclusion of their preliminary examination in Jackson, Michigan.

Musico and Morrison were already facing charges related to this, but the Michigan Attorney General's Office had asked that Bellar face such a charge, too.

However, charges for providing material support to a terrorist act, charges connected to gang membership, and charges of carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony were bound over to circuit court, marking the end of a multi-day hearing for which testimony was held earlier in March.

Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction, except for the weapons charge, which is punishable by two years in prison upon conviction for a first offense.

The men are three of the 14 said to have plotted to target Whitmer in response to her coronavirus restrictions. Six of the men were charged federally, and eight were charged at the state level over two counties.

Derek Chauvin trial live: Disturbing video shown of George Floyd's death; 911 dispatcher had 'gut instinct' something was wrong

Judge: 'The intent is so clear'

Klaeren, in his decision, said the men of the Wolverine Watchmen, described by them as a militia group and by officials as a terrorist group, were speaking in a closed group when they said the comments in question. The situation, in many respects, was similar to someone just having a thought..

However, he pointed to the men's various other acts, such as providing property for training, as examples of their further involvement.

"The intent is so clear that these individuals were going to do something more than spout off threats to each other," he said.

The three men's three lawyers argued, at various times, that the men had disengaged from those making trouble in the group.

But Klaeren wasn't on board with that argument. He said they were never fully disengaged or considered crazy and therefore not listened to by others.

"By analogy, I think these gentlemen are at the top of a mountain – make the snowball, start rolling it down the hill and at various times, maybe their effort diminishes or they leave, temporarily, but they started a very big snowball which wasn’t going to stop,” he said.

Opinion: There's zero chance Joe Biden will run in 2024. Why didn't he dodge the question?

Attorneys push to downplay role of men

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office laid out in early March its case against the men — anti-government social media posts, at least one featuring a grenade, FBI testimony on surveillance of the men and their training and attendance of protests, and eye-witness testimony from an FBI informant.

And the men's attorneys, Nicholas Somberg for Morrison, Andrew Kirkpatrick for Bellar, and Kareem Johnson for Musico, have fought all along to present those posts as just posts, distance the men from those in the federal case, and call into question the testimony from the FBI and the informant.

Paul Bellar and his attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick walk to the court before the conclusion of the preliminary examination of three men charged at the state level in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.
Paul Bellar and his attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick walk to the court before the conclusion of the preliminary examination of three men charged at the state level in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.

The attorneys for each man, in their arguments Monday, continued to try to distance their clients from men charged elsewhere and downgrade the testimony.

Prosecutors had argued that Bellar had military training, planned and led training sessions, and taught first aid. Kirkpatrick offered a different take.

His client didn’t make it in the Army, he said. It was the FBI informant who was the trainer, he said. And Bellar wasn’t the appointed medic — it was Eric Molitor, who is charged in Antrim County, Kirkpatrick said.

Morrison’s attorney, Somberg, kicked off by trying to fight the state’s argument that the men’s group was a gang. They made no profits, he argued.

He also focused on the threats themselves, saying that the law requires someone else to be scared and the men were only talking amongst themselves.

In addition, hyperbole doesn’t count as a threat, he argued.

Johnson, Musico’s attorney, lost a motion about hearsay during the court appearance, so he next tried to argue the conduct focused on by the prosecutor wasn’t illegal.

On the topic of whether the group was a gang, he said the argument that the Watchmen were a gang would make religious groups and Black Lives Matter also gangs.

Musico was specifically excluded from subsets of the group, was called “Crazy Pete,” and was known to make untrue statements, Johnson argued.

When it came time for Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani to respond, she found herself on occasion sparring with Klaeren on the definition of terrorism.

Behind the term: Hateful mass shootings terrorize the US. So why aren't more shooters charged with hate crimes or terrorism?

Somberg, Morrison's attorney, said the state is throwing "everything at the board just to see what sticks.” Walking out, he said the trial will be a case of David and Goliath with the state's level of resources to find every little thing.

Still, he was happy the one charge was thrown out, expected the choice on the other charges, and feels good moving forward to trial, where the state has to prove its case beyond a responsible doubt, he said.

"I feel like this is one of the cases - we're right," he said.

For the upcoming trial, Johnson said the correspondence between members of the group will be presented to show the contrast between Musico’s contributions to the chats. He'd argued his client was excluded from chats.

“Hopefully they'll (the jury) see what we see, that this is a guy who's just airing political grievances and ... Hopefully we can show the jury what the bad actors were saying about him and what he was saying about himself. And hopefully, you know, it'd be clear to everybody he was just a mascot," he said.

Kirkpatrick took issue with Klaeren calling his client "the loosest cannon" when discussing a possible change in bond, which Klaeren decided against. Bellar's original bond was $500,000, but it was lowered to $75,000 in November.

Kirkpatrick, too, noted the difference in standards of evidence required at this hearing versus at the upcoming trial for a conviction.

"You have to realize, I haven't put my case on yet," he said.

Follow reporter Darcie Moran on Twitter: @darciegmoran.

When will everyone be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here's how the vaccine rollout is going

'Voltswagen': Volkswagen poised to change its name as it invests in electric vehicles

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot suspects head to trial; 1 charge dropped

Recommended Stories

  • Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions. Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court to stand trial.

  • Judge throws out terrorism threat charge for 3 accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot

    A Michigan judge ruled Monday that three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will stand trial for gang membership, felony firearm and providing material support to terrorism, but dismissed charges of threat of terrorism, the Detroit News reports. Why it matters: Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are three of the seven men accused of having ties to the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group charged in the plot. Whitmer wasn't the only governor they allegedly planned to target, the FBI has said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem," said Judge Michael Klaeren of the 12th District Court, per Detroit News.The threat charge was dismissed because the group communicated on encrypted platforms, which is "in many respects no different than thinking the thought to yourself," Klaern said.The big picture: According to Klaeren, the group had a "multi-tiered vetting process, secret means of communication, required training and exclusive membership.""They started a very big snowball that wasn't going to stop," Klaeren said. Though the plot didn't materialize, "even something stupid can be a plan," he added.Klaeren called the three men "erratic" and said he has reason to believe a successful kidnapping would "result in injury or death or the commission of other violent crimes."Go deeper ... DHS chief: Domestic extremism is "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dramatic moment security guard reverses into 'smash and grab' moped robbers behind string of raids in London

    Alfie Atherton, 29, and Reed Roberts, 30, stole more than £40,000 in cash and perfume from security vans and designer shops in a string of dramatic raids in London's West End.

  • New ad attacks NC’s Madison Cawthorn, saying ‘his lies encouraged a deadly attack’

    The ad is part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Redfield accuses Azar of trying to interfere with COVID report in Trump admin

    Two senior members of former President Trump's White House coronavirus task force accused former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a CNN Special Report, broadcast Sunday, of political interference.Driving the news: Former CDC chief Robert Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta what he was "most offended by was the calls" from Azar's office "that wanted me to pressure and change the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on COVID-19]. He may deny that, but it's true."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The one time that was the most egregious was not only was I pressured by the secretary and his office and his lawyers, but as I was driving home, his lawyer and his chief of staff called and pressured me again for at least another hour," Redfield said on CNN's "Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out." "Even to the point of, like, accusing me of failing to make this change that would cost, you know, thousands of lives," he continued."I finally had a moment in life where I said, you know, enough is enough. You know? If you want to fire me, fire me. I'm not changing the MMWR."Of note: Former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn told CNN Azar blocking the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests "was a line in the sand for me" and he implied that the then-secretary shouted at him over it. When Gupta put it to Hahn that if the secretary was "screaming" at him, that's a problem."There was definitely that sort of pressure," Hahn replied."If someone's trying to ask me to do something that I don't think is right and my patient, the American people, need something different...," he added, before shrugging.Why it matters: Critics had long accused the Trump administration of intentionally downplaying the threat of the coronavirus to the American public and interfering with CDC and other health officials, but this is the first time Redfield and Hahn have given insight into tensions with Azar.The other side: Axios could not immediately reach Azar's representatives for comment. But he denied the claims to CNN.On Hahn, Azar said in a statement that the FDA's illegal assertion of jurisdiction over common lab developed tests ... slowed the development of U.S. COVID testing."He called "Hahn's recitation of this call is incorrect," adding "the only intemperate conduct" was Hahn's "threat to resign," Azar added — a threat Hahn denies making. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tom Wilson with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

    Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 03/28/2021

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.

  • Rebel Wilson talks about her new show, 'Pooch Perfect'

    The "Pitch Perfect" star hosts a new dog grooming competition series on ABC.

  • Cuomo’s Brazen Stalling Strategy

    Jim Geraghty, Phil Klein, and Jack Crowe had excellent posts last week on the new wave in the Cuomo-scandal swirl: the New York governor’s preferential COVID-testing treatment for his family members, including Cuomo’s CNN talking-head brother and hagiographer, Chris, and sundry courtiers (the Times has added pharma execs to the roster). I want to address what happens now, which may be . . . not much — at least for a while. Cuomo and his allies are perversely exploiting the metastasizing of allegations against him as a stalling strategy. They urge that everything, including the kitchen sink, be thrown into the state assembly’s investigation, even such matters as bridge-safety concerns, which do not at the moment appear very serious. The point is to project the impression that Cuomo is not afraid of an impeachment investigation, while in reality making the investigation so extensive that the third-term governor would be in his fifth term by the time it concludes, if it ever does. I’ve put the game this way: Cuomo is betting that the more impeachable he is, the less impeachable he is. Preferential treatment amounts to a serious liability for the governor. That’s not just because it is an ugly look given that, as the New York Post reported Sunday, the nursing homes that were endangered by Cuomo’s policies were begging in futility for test kits while the governor’s family and friends were bumped to the front of the line. It is a serious liability because it constitutes a black-and-white law violation that is explicitly made subject to potential removal from office under New York State ethics statutes. That puts it in a different category — if not of gravity, then of provability — than Cuomo’s two other scandals. Nursing Homes The proof that Cuomo misled the federal government and state legislators about COVID-related nursing-home deaths is likely to be muddled. Cuomo may have been his father’s protégé, but as HUD secretary in the Nineties, he studied dissimulation under the master, Bill Clinton. Notice that Cuomo and his underlings keep insisting that the information his administration relayed to other government officials was true. But that begs the question: Did he give them all the required information? I’ve noted previously that, very often, the thing to watch for in a false-statements cases is what’s not said. There is no reason to doubt that the administration cooked the books: Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, reportedly admitted to New York lawmakers that the administration deceived them about the true number of nursing-home deaths (though Cuomo officials seem even to have misled them about why they misled them). Still, false-statement cases based on material omissions are tougher to prove than those based on positive lies. Investigators have to establish that there was a duty to provide the information that was withheld (which all depends on exactly what was asked and what the response was . . . which we do not know at this point). In addition, it must be proved that the concealed information was withheld with a purpose to deceive — i.e., that it wasn’t an inadvertent oversight. There can be a great deal of gray area when the issue is what has been left unsaid, rather than what has been disclosed — although, to be sure, it’s not often that investigators have what DeRosa has given them: a top official admitting that information was concealed. Sexual Harassment To be sure, the sexual-harassment allegations are numerous and skeevy. In fact, as this is being written, news is breaking about yet another complainant: Sherry Vill, a 55-year-old married mother of three, who reports that Cuomo non-consensually grabbed her by the face and kissed her on both cheeks outside her upstate New York home, while ostensibly inspecting flood damage. As NR’s Zachary Evans details, Mrs. Vill’s teenage son took video of the incident, and a duly cringeworthy photo was rolled out at a Monday press conference arranged by Gloria Allred — the notorious publicity hound, who said she’d soon be submitting a complaint to state attorney general Letitia James. The mounting allegations have been bolstered by Governor Cuomo’s own preening. To pose as a #MeToo hero, he championed changes in the law, which made harassment claims easier to prove. Still, to date, other than one anonymous complainant’s allegation of being groped under her blouse (which, if established, could be a crime under New York law), most of what’s been alleged is in the nature of aggressive boorishness and the creation of a hostile work environment, not sexual assault. (Note that there is no claim that the new complainant, Mrs. Vill, ever worked in the governor’s office; her allegation does not directly advance the claim that Cuomo created an intimidating workplace, though it does support the pattern alleged by state staffers.) I do not mean to diminish the seriousness of the behavior. It is intolerable, particularly on the part of a powerful, privileged elected official, whose duties include ensuring that his public office is a safe, legally compliant workplace. I am simply assessing the possibility that an overwhelmingly Democratic state legislature would judge the sexual-harassment revelations as impeachable (as opposed to unsavory). I would be stunned if they did, even allowing for the internecine Democratic battle between anti-Cuomo Woke Progressives and pro-Cuomo Establishment Democrats (in the centrist Clinton mold, though pulled leftward by Obama). Special Treatment By contrast, if, as reported, Cuomo directed special treatment for his family members and political cronies, that will be harder to defend. To repeat, this happened last March, when testing resources were scarce: Thousands of New Yorkers had anxiety about whether they were sick and where they might seek testing, but the state was so capacity-strapped that people were being advised to quarantine at home and hope for the best. Yet, the governor took care of family and political allies. They got tested in the comfort of their homes by top medical pros, and their samples were then sped by police to the state’s lab facility, which was only capable of performing a few hundred analyses a day — in a state of 19 million that was already emerging as the epidemic’s Ground Zero in America. Overworked and under-slept clinicians were reportedly instructed to prioritize Cuomo insiders — do their samples first and stay as late as it took to get them done. Under Section 74 of the state Public Officers Law (the so-called “privileges and exemptions” provision of the Code of Ethics), it is illegal for a state official to “use or attempt to use his or her official position to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for himself or . . . others, including but not limited to, the misappropriation to himself . . . or to others of the property, services or other resources of the state.” Section 74’s “Violations” provision explicitly provides that offending officials “may be fined, suspended or removed from office or employment in the manner provided by law.” Cuomo’s pom-pom squad is not denying that he gave preferential treatment to family and friends; they are obfuscating. The party line is that, in the early days of the pandemic, it was vital to go the extra mile to contact-trace and test people who might, if stricken, infect state officials. Of course, no one is disputing that it was prudent to give special attention to potentially infected officials who were vital to the state’s pandemic response. But that is not what the complaint is. The misconduct involves preferential treatment for relatives and friends of the governor who were not government officials, were not an infection risk for government officials, and whose testing was unrelated to government business — such insiders as celebrity CNN host Chris Cuomo, whose only known “government service” was nightly fawning coverage of his older brother. The Interminable Public Ethics Investigation Process Alas, while the preferential treatment allegation may be more concrete for proof purposes, the process of establishing it plays into Cuomo’s strategy: delay, delay, delay. When asked about the allegation, state attorney general James (a Cuomo rival) asserted that she does not have jurisdiction to investigate them. Under the ethics law, they are referred to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics — a panel of 14 people, out of which six members, including the chairman, are Cuomo-appointees, and three were appointed by assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Cuomo ally. How’s this for a morass? If the commission gets a misconduct referral, there is no deadline for the next step — which is not to open a probe but, rather, to notify the suspected official of the allegation, any potential law violations, and evidence. At that point, the official has 15 days to file a written response. From there, the commission has two months to conduct a preliminary investigation for the purpose of voting on whether the allegation is serious enough to warrant a full-blown “substantial basis investigation” (i.e., a probe of whether there is a substantial basis to believe an ethics law was transgressed). The panel then votes on whether to conduct such an investigation, which requires eight yeas. But not just any eight (out of the 14 members); two of the votes would have to come from commissioners appointed by Cuomo. If there is a yes vote, the suspect official must get 30 more days’ notice of a hearing, in advance of which he gets full discovery, and at which point he may object and present evidence in his defense. Following the hearing, the commission votes on whether to issue a “substantial basis report.” Again, at least eight members must approve the issuance of a report, including and at least two of Cuomo’s own appointees. If there is a yes vote, and if a report is issued, the commission must make it available to the suspect official, so he can lodge objections and propose changes. Once the report is issued, the commission has 45 more days to make it public. Note: This is the only public aspect of the process; all proceedings, hearings, and written communications are kept secret while the investigation proceeds. Furthermore, the commission can only make recommendations. That is, in the unlikely event Cuomo appointees on a Cuomo-dominated commission were to vote to conduct a Cuomo investigation, issue a report outlining Cuomo’s misconduct, and recommend Cuomo’s removal (as opposed to, say, a fine), the commission would have no power to enforce such findings. It would be up to the legislature to decide what to do . . . which means we’d be right back to where we are now. Yes, there’s nothing quite like the investigation of misconduct by people who get to write and influence the enforcement of the rules under which their misconduct is investigated. In any event, the only way to accelerate this plodding procedure would be for the state assembly to take matters into its own hands, do a quick investigation, and, if appropriate, charge the preferential treatment allegation as an article of impeachment. But of course, it is the state assembly that is the (non)laboring oar on Cuomo’s stalling strategy. The Cuomo allies in charge will undoubtedly insist that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics must be permitted to carry out its investigative process . . . just like Cuomo allies insist that the attorney general’s independent investigation of sexual-harassment charges must run its course . . . and that the various state and federal probes of COVID-related nursing-home deaths must be completed . . . and who knows what else they can dredge up that needs examining — with Cuomo providing ever more grist for that slow-grinding mill. The latest Cuomo allegations, like the previous ones, are appalling. But if you think that means the governor will be leaving Albany’s Executive Mansion any time soon, disenthrall yourself.

  • The chair of Michigan's GOP apologized for calling top female Democratic lawmakers 'witches' who should face 'burning at the stake'

    Michigan GOP chair Ron Weiser also joked about GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Trump being assassinated.

  • Meet the “world’s smallest saint”

    Meet the “world’s smallest saint”Location: Haridwar, IndiaNarayan Nand Giri Maharaj is considered to be a Hindu holy manThe 55 year old is 18 inches tall and weighs 40 lbsHe cannot stand up or walkand is looked after by his disciple Umesh(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) SAINT NARAYAN NAND GIRI MAHARAJ'S DISCIPLE, UMESH, SAYING:"People seek his blessings and they feel very nice…they click selfies with him, offer prayers, and he goes to all places where Kumbh is organized."

  • Roundup: Thousand Oaks hits three consecutive home runs but Roc Riggio didn't get one

    Charlie Saum hits two home runs in Thousand Oaks' 14-9 win over Westlake

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Clippers honor Doc Rivers in his return, then send him packing again in win over 76ers

    The Clippers won 122-112 over Philadelphia and coach Doc Rivers, who was honored with a video tribute in his return to L.A after leaving the team.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.