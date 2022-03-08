Judge sends Higgins case to grand jury

Mar. 7—The murder trial of Nathan Higgins was bound over a grand jury at a preliminary hearing Monday.

Calhoun County District Court Judge Randy Moeller found sufficient probable cause to push the case to trial.

Higgins, 19, of Anniston, is charged in the shooting death of Tae'vion Fife, 15, of Gadsden, after a gun trade went awry at the 1200 block of Christine avenue Jan. 11.

Representing the state, David Johnston called two officers, investigators Nicholas McGuire and Jamel Roston with the Anniston Police Department, to recount the start of the probe.

Three individuals, who had arrived at the scene with Fife, gave eyewitness testimony for the defense. Kendrick Williams, 18; Melea Hollis, 16; and Donique Wilson, 19, were called by defense attorney Bill Broome to recount what they saw on the day of the incident.

Six 9mm shell casings were found at the scene that were consistent with a 9mm weapon found in Higgins' residence, investigators stated. All three eyewitnesses testified that Fife was running away from Higgins as he continued to fire his weapon.

The decedent's and the defendant's families were at the preliminary hearing.

Bond remained at $200,00.

Higgins was released on bond Feb. 25.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at amorrison@annistonstar.com. On Twitter @AshMorrison1105.