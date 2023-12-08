Judge sends second lawsuit for cotrol of Paterson police to NJ appellate court

PATERSON — The lawsuit seeking to end ousted Paterson police Engelbert Ribeiro’s reassignment in Trenton has been bumped to state appellate court.

A judge on Friday morning granted a request from New Jersey Attorney General’s Office to have the case moved from Superior Court. The attorney general's office had cited a New Jersey law that assigns all legal challenges to decisions by state agencies to the appellate courts.

As a result, the legal battle over Ribeiro’s work assignment likely will be combined with the pending appellate court case in which the ousted chief, Mayor Andre Sayegh, and assistant public safety director Mark Bulur are attempting to mollify the current state takeover of the Paterson Police Department.

Where has Ribeiro been working?

Under state control, Ribeiro has been sent to work at the Police Training Commission in Trenton. Sayegh has said he wants to reinstate Ribeiro as chief when the state intervention ends. The mayor’s lawsuit is attempting to have the ousted chief reassigned to work at Paterson City Hall, so that there will be a smooth transition.

“My only question is why?” Ribeiro said after Friday’s decision. “Why am I supposed to go to Trenton again?”

The ousted chief mentioned changes in the police department being instituted as part of the state takeover.

“Wouldn’t you want me around to see these changes?” Ribeiro added.

