Judge sends Sugarcreek man, 71, to prison for four years on child sex offenses

Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
·2 min read

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 71-year-old Sugarcreek man will spend four years in prison for having sexual contact with two girls under age 13.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Wesley E. Davis on Tuesday for two convictions for gross sexual imposition.

More: Wesley E. Davis, 71, guilty of sex offenses against children

More: Men from New Philadelphia and Sugarcreek charged with sex offenses

Davis was found guilty of the charges after pleading no contest on Oct. 20 as part of a negotiated plea agreement. As part of the agreement between the prosecution and defense, a rape charge was dropped. Davis had been charged with raping a child less than 10 years old.

Despite the plea and guilty finding, Davis continued to claim innocence at sentencing.

"I didn't do this," he told Ernest.

He asked the judge to place him on probation so he could continue working with his doctors to determine the cause of his health problems.

The girls' mother and their church pastor spoke on behalf of the victims, who did not attend the sentencing hearing.

The clergyman said one of the girls was motivated by a sense of guilt to enter a baptism class. He said he tried to reassure her she had done nothing wrong.

The mother said her daughters were violated by someone they loved and trusted.

"They did not deserve or ask for any of this," she said. "The damage from this is forever. My daughters will never be the same again. Their past, current lives, their future relationships are all affected by this."

The mother said she asked her daughters if they had anything to say.

"All I could get out of them was 'Why?'" she said. "I just pray for healing for my family."

Assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard said the victims are "amazing children."

Defense attorney Dan Guinn said his client had a low risk of re-offending. He said a Canton agency recommended Davis attend its treatment program for sex offenders. Davis' background report included driving while under the influence of intoxicants in 1984.

Ernest gave Davis 10 days of local jail credit against his sentence. Davis will spend five years on probation after his release from prison. He will be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

"These were people who were left in your care," Ernest told Davis. "They were not cared for. They were molested by you, the absolute opposite of what their parents thought was going to happen."

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sugarcreek man, 71, going to prison for 4 years on child sex offenses

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amy Grant on performing with husband Vince Gill: 'I fall in love with him all over again'

    As Amy Grant and Vince Gill prepare for a 12-date run of their "Christmas at the Ryman" residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Grant can't help but feel nostalgic. Grant, 61, noted that the beloved tradition has only brought her and Gill, whom she married in 2000, closer together. Grant continued of the 64-year-old Gill, "When he's not on stage, he's a pretty quiet person, and so getting to see that side of him is really beautiful."

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Car of missing college student, skeletal remains found in unsolved four-decade-old missing persons case

    Kyle Clinkscales, 22, went missing after leaving a bar in western Georgia on January 27, 1976, to drive back to Auburn University in Alabama.

  • A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

    Adam Horowitz, who previously has represented Epstein accusers, says these apparent mistakes could discourage future whistleblowers from coming forward

  • Chicago Police release plan for weekend, consider closing off downtown: report

    Chicago’s police department reportedly is telling its commanders to familiarize themselves with a plan to shut down the city’s central business district ahead of potential unrest this weekend.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • Man arrested in connection with deadly road rage shooting on I-5, CHP says

    A man was arrested in connection with the deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 5 that killed one person and shut down the roadway for several hours, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Sacramento County Jail, CHP said. ﻿﻿According to CHP, the situation began around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue, nearly 10 miles away from the shooting scene. That is when officers started getting calls from people about it.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury sees never-before-seen photos of Epstein and defendant

    FBI agents submit previously unseen photo evidence as third accuser testifies in Maxwell trial.

  • Mississippi Man Executed In Wife’s Murder Admitted To Sister-In-Law’s Slaying Before Death

    A convicted Mississippi child rapist, who was put to death for the 2010 murder of his wife, confessed to killing his sister-in-law in a separate slaying prior to his execution, officials said this week. David Neal Cox, who was sentenced to death in the murder of his estranged spouse, Kim Kirk Cox, also admitted to carrying out the killing of his brother’s wife, Felecia Cox, weeks before he was executed at a state penitentiary on Nov. 17, according to prosecutors. Officials are now putting togeth

  • Two Teens Charged In the Death of Their Spanish Teacher Asked to be Released Under The Supervision of Their Parents, An Iowa Judge Said Not So Fast

    An Iowa judge will keep the bond for two teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their Spanish […]

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • California man arrested after girlfriend he allegedly tortured and held captive for a month escapes

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped.

  • ‘I am officially on the run’: Daughter testifies against Keith Smith in case of hoax panhandler killers

    BALTIMORE — Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” ...

  • A Franklin masseuse is facing sexual assault charges on allegations of touching customers' genitals

    Yingfeng Huang of Chicago, is facing fourth-degree sexual assault charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

  • High schoolers arrested in assault that put classmate on ventilator, Texas cops say

    The teenager reportedly suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle in the assault that occurred at a party.

  • Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

    REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc

  • Mysterious Insta Profile Emerges in Probe of Teen Hikers’ Slayings

    FBIDetectives investigating the 2017 slayings of two Indiana teens have zeroed in on a mysterious social media profile they believe may be connected to the unsolved double murder.“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” the Indiana State Police announced Monday night. “This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media

  • Jussie Smollett’s Juicy Testimony Makes Everyone Look Guilty

    Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife's 2002 death

    Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the Christmas Eve killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. “Scott, 19 years ago today, you were in the midst of planning Laci's murder,” said her mother, Sharon Rocha, addressing Peterson directly as he sat expressionless, handcuffed in a red and orange jail uniform.

  • Vegas judge mulls evidence question in Ruggs fatal DUI case

    A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday he’ll decide by the end of the day whether to limit medical information that prosecutors receive about former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III following a fiery crash that killed a woman. Ruggs didn’t have to appear in court while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, argued before Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Robert Walsh that although state law lets police and prosecutors obtain a report about his client’s blood-alcohol level following the early Nov. 2 crash, it doesn’t let a judge compel first-responders to testify about his physical condition. Ruggs is due next week for a preliminary hearing of evidence alleging he was driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle, which caught fire.